TEAMS DIVE DEEPER INTO THE COUNTRYSIDE OF THAILAND, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4You Dont See That at Home Teams dive deeper into the countryside of Thailand for the second leg of the race, encountering catfish-infested waters and pomelo-filled rivers, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 4 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
