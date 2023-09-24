« previous next »
RealityFreakWill

TAR35: Ep 2: "You Don't See That at Home" (10/4/2023)
TEAMS DIVE DEEPER INTO THE COUNTRYSIDE OF THAILAND, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4



You Dont See That at Home  Teams dive deeper into the countryside of Thailand for the second leg of the race, encountering catfish-infested waters and pomelo-filled rivers, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 4 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
saved for vids
