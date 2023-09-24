« on: September 24, 2023, 04:39:13 PM »
ONE PERSON FROM EACH TRIBE MUST HOP ON A BOAT WHERE THEY WILL MAKE A BIG DECISION THAT COULD IMPACT THEIR GAME, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4Brought a Bazooka to a Tea Party One person from each tribe must hop on a boat, where they will make a big decision that could impact their game. Then, tribes must find the key to victory in the immunity challenge to unlock the fishing gear reward, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 4, (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:35:15 PM by RealityFreakWill »
