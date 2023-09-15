« previous next »
TAR35: Ep 1: "The Amazing Race Is Back!" (9/27/2023)

TAR35: Ep 1: "The Amazing Race Is Back!" (9/27/2023)
THE AMAZING RACE CELEBRATES ITS MILESTONE 35TH RACE AROUND THE WORLD WITH 13 TEAMS AND BRINGS BACK COMMERCIAL TRAVEL, ON THE SEASON PREMIERE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27





The Emmy Award-Winning Series Returns for Its Biggest Season Yet with 90-Minute Original Episodes All Season Long, on Reality Night Wednesday,

Beginning with Survivor at 8:00 PM and The Amazing Race at 9:30 PM

The Amazing Race Is Back!  The Emmy Award-winning and recently nominated THE AMAZING RACE begins its milestone 35th season at the iconic Hollywood Sign, celebrating the famous landmarks100th anniversary. Also, for the first time, a former team surprises racers as judges at the first Roadblock, where one team member must traverse a perilous tightrope stretched from one rooftop to another at the historic Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, before heading to their first location, Thailand, on the 90-minute season premiere of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, in its new time period, Wednesday, Sept. 27 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
Re: TAR35: Ep 1: "The Amaxzing Race Is Back!" (9/27/2003)
PRESS PICS

[








Re: TAR35: Ep 1: "The Amaxzing Race Is Back!" (9/27/2003)
Re: TAR35: Ep 1: "The Amaxzing Race Is Back!" (9/27/2003)
Re: TAR35: Ep 1: "The Amaxzing Race Is Back!" (9/27/2003)
Re: TAR35: Ep 1: "The Amaxzing Race Is Back!" (9/27/2003)
Re: TAR35: Ep 1: "The Amaxzing Race Is Back!" (9/27/2003)
Who's the former team?
Re: TAR35: Ep 1: "The Amaxzing Race Is Back!" (9/27/2003)
Quote from: smiley on September 15, 2023, 07:43:28 PM
Who's the former team?

Not sure. CBS rarely likes to acknowledge older seasons anymore, so I'm expecting someone from a recent season who lives in the LA area.

Derek & Claire, Will & James...
Re: TAR35: Ep 1: "The Amaxzing Race Is Back!" (9/27/2003)
Quote from: smiley on September 15, 2023, 07:43:28 PM
Who's the former team?
Derek and Claire
Re: TAR35: Ep 1: "The Amazing Race Is Back!" (9/27/2023)
The Amazing Race Season 35 Preview

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iTBp3BdwDrE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iTBp3BdwDrE</a>
