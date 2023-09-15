The Amazing Race Season 35 Preview



In this preview, Host & Executive Producer Phil Keoghan details the changes the Amazing Race production implemented to ensure the safety of the teams who returned to finish the race after the competition was paused due to the pandemic. Well also catch up with the teams who experienced some major life milestones during the longest pit stop in the shows history. THE AMAZING RACE airs Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 9pm on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.



