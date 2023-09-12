I'm guessing the Bhangra dancing is related to Gurdeep Pandher and his Power of Positivity campaign (the instructor isn't him, but could be the clue giver). He's a Sikh dancer who went viral in the Yukon has now been touring the country doing lessons. The media here in NS did kinda make a rockstar of him when he was around last year.Nothing on his Instagram from Nova Scotia at the time of filming (May 14), but he was in Corner Brook, Newfoundland right after.