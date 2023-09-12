« previous next »
TARCAN 9 Episode 11 "It's Zebra Time" September 19, 2023

TARCAN 9 Episode 11 "It's Zebra Time" September 19, 2023
September 12, 2023, 09:01:00 PM
The last teams face an intense final race to the finish line as they defy gravity to hit a target and square off in a puzzling situation.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 11 "It's Zebra Time" September 19, 2023
September 13, 2023, 12:19:29 AM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2K46cuyyrvs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2K46cuyyrvs</a>
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 11 "It's Zebra Time" September 19, 2023
September 13, 2023, 07:00:43 PM
I'm guessing the Bhangra dancing is related to Gurdeep Pandher and his Power of Positivity campaign (the instructor isn't him, but could be the clue giver). He's a Sikh dancer who went viral in the Yukon has now been touring the country doing lessons. The media here in NS did kinda make a rockstar of him when he was around last year.

Nothing on his Instagram from Nova Scotia at the time of filming (May 14), but he was in Corner Brook, Newfoundland right after.

https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/dancing-brings-people-together-bhangra-dancer-brings-joy-hope-and-positivity-tour-to-atlantic-canada-1.5993486
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 11 "It's Zebra Time" September 19, 2023
September 17, 2023, 11:54:29 PM
Promo!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iRAJ8jEC-6k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iRAJ8jEC-6k</a>
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 11 "It's Zebra Time" September 19, 2023
September 20, 2023, 03:23:35 PM
knowing the time of departures from each teams at the puzzle, and seeing that it was the last task kinda ruined the finale for me lol
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 11 "It's Zebra Time" September 19, 2023
September 20, 2023, 03:34:51 PM
Quote from: stunami on September 20, 2023, 03:23:35 PM
knowing the time of departures from each teams at the puzzle, and seeing that it was the last task kinda ruined the finale for me lol

Lol, I feel like that's the inherent point of reviewing spoilers.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 11 "It's Zebra Time" September 19, 2023
Today at 09:09:30 PM
Quote from: kyleisalive on September 20, 2023, 03:34:51 PM
Quote from: stunami on September 20, 2023, 03:23:35 PM
knowing the time of departures from each teams at the puzzle, and seeing that it was the last task kinda ruined the finale for me lol

Lol, I feel like that's the inherent point of reviewing spoilers.

Of course! But sometimes you can have surprises, like last season everybody believed the sisters would win because they were the only teams spotter during the day in the market! I guess I just hoped there was one more task after the crossword!
