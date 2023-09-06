« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Survivor 45 News & Media  (Read 296 times)

1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25859
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Survivor 45 News & Media
« on: September 06, 2023, 10:36:22 AM »
SURVIVOR ANNOUNCES THE 18 NEW CASTAWAYS COMPETING ON THE MILESTONE 45TH EDITION WITH A 90-MINUTE SEASON PREMIERE ON WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27





Emmy®-Nominated Series Kicks Off Historic Season of Extended 90-Minute Original Episodes on Wednesday Reality Nights at 8:00 PM, ET/PT, Followed by The Amazing Race at 9:30 PM, ET/PT

After 23 Years on Television and 652 Episodes, Survivor Returns with the Biggest Season of the Greatest Game Ever Played

SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the iconic reality series premieres its milestone 45th edition and kicks off a historic season of extended 90-minute original episodes, on Wednesday, Sept. 27 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series, which is currently nominated for three Emmys, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program, is also available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

After 23 years on television and 652 episodes, the groundbreaking broadcast hit and most-watched reality show on Paramount+ returns with the biggest season of the greatest game ever played. Through longer weekly episodes, SURVIVOR will take a deeper dive into the players stories as theyre stranded on the stunning islands of Fiji. Viewers will watch as castaways form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings while contending with treacherous new elements and navigating an ever-shifting social game. This determined group will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, grittier season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and extreme situations will test even the strongest competitor, and the mental and physical challenges require players to constantly evolve their strategies to survive another day.

The dynamic individuals competing on the milestone 45th season are from diverse backgrounds and bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.
« Last Edit: September 06, 2023, 01:08:29 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25859
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Survivor 45 News & Media
« Reply #1 on: September 06, 2023, 10:38:17 AM »
'Survivor 45' Cast Explain Why They Will Become the Sole Survivor | Entertainment Weekly

Watch the  brand new 'Survivor 45' contestants introduce themselves and break down why they have what it takes to become the Sole Survivor.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sL-rLv64vO4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sL-rLv64vO4</a>

Video credit to Entertainment Weekly
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25859
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Survivor 45 News & Media
« Reply #2 on: September 06, 2023, 12:10:45 PM »
Survivor 45' Contestants Share Their First Impressions Of Their Castmates | Entertainment Weekly

The 'Survivor 45' contestants tell EW how they feel about their fellow cast members.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n1dhWL1SsUc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n1dhWL1SsUc</a>

Video credit to Entertainment Weekly
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25859
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Survivor 45 News & Media
« Reply #3 on: September 13, 2023, 12:25:22 PM »
Survivor 45 Cast Reveal Their 'Survivor' Hot Takes | Entertainment Weekly

The 'Survivor 45' contestants give EW their 'Survivor' hot takes about seasons past and present.

The cast of 'Survivor 45' features Austin Li Coon, Dee Valladares, Brandon Donlon, Emily Flippen, Brandon 'Brando' Meyer, Hannah Rose, Bruce Perreault, Janani Krishnan-Jha, Drew Basile, Julie Alley, Jake O'Kane, Katurah Topps, Kaleb Gebrewold, Kellie Nalbandian, Nicholas 'Sifu' Alsup, Kendra McQuarrie, Sean Edwards and Sabiyah Broderick.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sjJAM8pdm4w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sjJAM8pdm4w</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25859
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Survivor 45 News & Media
« Reply #4 on: September 13, 2023, 12:38:14 PM »
Survivor 45 Intro Opening Credits!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p7YsS8WZbfI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p7YsS8WZbfI</a>

Video credit to SurvivorObsession
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25859
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Survivor 45 News & Media
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:46:38 AM »
The Cast of 'Survivor 45' Reveal Their Casting Journey | Entertainment Weekly

Contestants for 'Survivor 45' peel back the curtain and share their 'Survivor' casting journey.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gUXuHcfCo3M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gUXuHcfCo3M</a>

Video credit to Entertainment Weekly
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 