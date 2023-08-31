MEET THE NEW TEAMS WHO WILL COMPETE IN AN EPIC RACE STARTING AT THE HOLLYWOOD SIGN IN LOS ANGELES



For the First Time in The Amazing Race History, 13 Teams Set Off on an Adventure, the Show Visits Slovenia and a Former Team Surprises Racers as Judges at the First Roadblock



The Show Brings Back Commercial Travel, No Non-Elimination Legs, the Express Pass and a Twist on the Infamous U-Turn!



The Emmy Award-Winning Series Returns for Its Biggest Season Yet with 90-Minute Original Episodes All Season Long, on Reality Night Wednesday,



Beginning with Survivor at 8:00 PM and The Amazing Race at 9:30 PM