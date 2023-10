Elizabeth, 52, and Iliana Rivera, 27, are a mother-daughter team from Tampa, Fla. Elizabeth is a retired lieutenant, while Iliana works as both a therapist and an event planner. "We need those million dollars so I don't need to work eight jobs anymore, 'cause I'm tired of it, quite frankly," Iliana joked in a preview.



CREDIT: SONJA FLEMMING/CBS