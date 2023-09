CREDIT: SONJA FLEMMING/CBS

Jocelyn Chao and Victor Limary

Jocelyn Chao and Victor Limary, both 49, are a married couple who work as grocery store managers in Albuquerque, N.M. Jocelyn and Victor met at a school dance in college, and though they've been watching The Amazing Race since before they started a family, their kids were the driving force that encouraged the couple to apply for the show.