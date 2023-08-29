I really enjoyed this leg.



It is definitely a fine strategy for weaker teams trying to gang-up at the point and try to get a stronger team out.

Even though the Double Pass ended-up unused, it was great TV, with all the drama to see if Ty & Kat would be put on the board.

Starting times didn't really matter as the trains to Quebec were an equalizer.

On that thought of trying to get a strong team out, wonder if a Double Pass board would be as effective, as when we have turning a Double Uturn board being burned and turned into a single uturn. After all that was reasoning behind that strategy being born.



This was probably Justin and Jermaine best run leg, until the Double Pass Board. They probably would've been last still, even if they used the board, if most of the remaining leg were mostly the same. If it was used on Ty & Kat, they probably would've finished on the back of the pack, instead of second, considering how strong of a team they are. The edit tried to make it feel that the bottom 3 teams were really close together, but that's probably not the case.



Funny how quickly they had to go through the ice side of the detour, as no one chose that option. And I definitely appreciate the level of difficulty for the go kart side, with getting precisely 1 minute on the dot being essential, forcing many people to do it multiple times.



No meltdowns from the drag queens at the Via Ferrata RB, which included a fun word puzzle as part of it. That was a great task. But it's weird that the drag queens seemed to ponder taking a penalty for the delivery pie with obstacle course ARI. Would they be allowed to take the pie with them if they gave-up on the challenge, I wonder.



