I was a bit disappointed with this leg tbh...
Being from Quebec, I was super excited when I heard they were going to Saguenay. I've been waiting for this destination since like season 3 (I feel like after Montréal and Québec city, it was maybe the obvious Québec destination, along with Gaspé, that would be good because not a lot of people speak English there, it's big, and kinda unique).
But I don't really feel like the leg was representing the region...
I feel like there was more to do with then language than just looking at a microscope to find a French word... Then the detour was a bit random (especially the go kart, at least the snow was a 'little' bit more representing of the area).
I was great to have a Tourtière task, as this is the first thing I think of when i think of Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, but the task was just so random. It would have been better if they had to get the ingredients and prepare it. The roadblock was great, with a great location, nothing to complain here. And I really like the pitstop location!
But no mention of the big Saguenay flood of 1998. I was sure we would see the little white house (maybe a pitstart for next leg?), no Ha-Ha Pyramid! No Lac-St-Jean, no blueberries (the area is really known for that). I'm just a bit disappointed but still happy they went there!
As for the episode, I think had the drag queen used the pass on Ty and Kat, T&K would have used theirs on somebody else, and maybe with a bit of luck, Jermaine and Justin would have survived! But I think their time was up lol... Also crazy that Deven and Amanda are in the top 4 now but never finish in the top 3 during the season!