THIS SEASON on Amazing race Canada



Lots of things to analyze here lol



We start with a view of Toronto, the challenge at the Ontario College of Art & Design

Shots of an Helicopter

Derek and Jaspal sliding down a waterslide (lol) thats in Windsor

Sea-doo Task in the water (Halifax?)

A go-kart task (we see 5 teams so maybe in Saguenay?) We see Jermaine doing this task

A rock-climbing task, I think this is a at Saguenay Fjord

Dancing task (Despal and Jermaine and Justin doing this task, so it's next week)

Some other quick shots I didnt catch

Jon on top of a wind turbine