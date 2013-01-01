« previous next »
TARCAN 9 Episode 6 SEASON PREVIEW

TARCAN 9 Episode 6 SEASON PREVIEW
THIS SEASON on Amazing race Canada

Lots of things to analyze here lol

We start with a view of Toronto, the challenge at the Ontario College of Art & Design
Shots of an Helicopter
Derek and Jaspal sliding down a waterslide (lol) thats in Windsor
Sea-doo Task in the water (Halifax?)
A go-kart task (we see 5 teams so maybe in Saguenay?) We see Jermaine doing this task
A rock-climbing task, I think this is a at Saguenay Fjord
Dancing task (Despal and Jermaine and Justin doing this task, so it's next week)
Some other quick shots I didnt catch
Jon on top of a wind turbine
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 6 SEASON PREVIEW
Yea the go-karting appears to be in Saguenay, specifically Accueil - Centre Amusement SPK, the red building matches the preview
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 6 SEASON PREVIEW
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OKuwS4eb4G4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OKuwS4eb4G4</a>
