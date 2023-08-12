« previous next »
TARCAN 9 Episode 7 "Im Sick of Wearing Neon" August 22, 2023

Leafsfan.

TARCAN 9 Episode 7 "Im Sick of Wearing Neon" August 22, 2023
August 12, 2023, 12:46:42 PM
Teams slip and slide in Windsor Ont., and must holdem or foldem in a high stakes Face Off. During the detour, teams either piece it together or swing into a triple step, and throw caution to the wind solving a math challenge.
Leafsfan.

Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 "Im Sick of Wearing Neon" August 22, 2023
Reply #1 on: August 16, 2023, 12:55:36 PM
saved
StuckinARutt

Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 "Im Sick of Wearing Neon" August 22, 2023
Reply #2 on: August 16, 2023, 01:13:02 PM
pumped for this, I was involved in the poker challenge.

Are we sure it's airing next week? I thought I saw something about 29th on my provider.
NumfarPTB

Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 "Im Sick of Wearing Neon" August 22, 2023
Reply #3 on: August 16, 2023, 04:24:07 PM
From the CTV website.
It seems to be on 22nd on a later hour at least ET, 10 pm instead of 9pm.
But off on the 29th
Darn, thought I'd be able to finish the watching this season while still in the western hemisphere, before I left for my trip.
WindsorSue

    Sue's Reality Canada
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 "Im Sick of Wearing Neon" August 22, 2023
Reply #4 on: August 16, 2023, 04:37:29 PM
I was waiting outside!  :funny:
Leafsfan.

Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 "Im Sick of Wearing Neon" August 22, 2023
Reply #5 on: August 17, 2023, 08:21:52 AM
https://www.iheartradio.ca/am800/audio/windsor-dance-experience-on-amazing-race-canada-1.20136961?mode=Article

- The City of Windsor was approached in January (scouting locations)
- Confirms the dance task takes place with the "Windsor Dance Experience", and at the Willistead Manor (so not the PS)
WindsorSue

Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 "Im Sick of Wearing Neon" August 22, 2023
Reply #6 on: August 17, 2023, 05:32:48 PM
Tweet from Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island https://twitter.com/TWEPI/status/1692283943100284968
Includes pic of Jon and host at Willistead Manor dance task, dresses are Roaring 20s flapper style.
Maanca

Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 "Im Sick of Wearing Neon" August 22, 2023
Reply #7 on: August 17, 2023, 05:46:59 PM
Maybe Craig from last season will cameo in the episode, like when Sam & Paul were greeters the following year. I know he's been active with causes in Windsor the last few months, even teaming up with Gisele from this season.
colav10

Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 "Im Sick of Wearing Neon" August 22, 2023
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:08:31 AM
Promo!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IsUIZX_4Sdg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IsUIZX_4Sdg</a>
NumfarPTB

Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 7 "Im Sick of Wearing Neon" August 22, 2023
Reply #9 on: Today at 04:02:44 AM
Update it seems we have episodes on both 22nd and 29th.
But both listed on 10pm.
