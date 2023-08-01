« previous next »
TARCAN 9 Episode 5 (August 1, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!

TARCAN 9 Episode 5 (August 1, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
August 01, 2023, 07:48:17 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on July 02, 2019, 10:29:20 AM
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Canadians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!
Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!
 
Also,  if you are watching anything but the CTV feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread.  If you are in the easternmost Canadian provinces you could be ahead of us watching on EST.
 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time!  And NO FUTURE LEG SPOILERS either!
 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:
 
And you can entertain yourself with our spoiler threads as well while you wait!
 
Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

NO POSTING BEFORE 8:40 P.M. Eastern, PLEASE!!!

LIVE Streams for members in the Usual Place (if there are any). If you are not a member please register and then ask me or any of the mods for help. Keep in mind it can take up to 12 hours to get registered.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 5 (August 1, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
August 01, 2023, 09:06:46 PM
A much more balanced leg, excited for who won the leg, sad to see the eliminated team to be confirmed.
The use of the pass both made sense, as much as that pretty much doomed the girls, especially after they got stuck behind the drag queens, after they got lost. If they had not gotten lost on the way to the pass board, they would have probably survived.

Update from rewatch, as I missed some parts when the stream lagged.
- I completely missed the Samsung sponsor insert during one of those lag.
- Guru is back, with the most pointless sign-up board, as it mostly send them into a HOO with the Tarot. It only teased how much self-driving would affect some of the outcomes, as self-driving mostly shifted placements.
- Guru Diving ARI, was insteresting, but really weird way of having a sponsor insert. Swimming and diving ability definitely affected placements. It all made this into Tyler and Kayleen leg, they were ahead from tarot, and just never let go. While struggling at this task sent the girls to the back of the pack.
- Despal saying that the sand side of the detour would be easy. "Oh my"....
- As stated elsewhere, really sad to see the Drag Queens outlast the girls.




Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 5 (August 1, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
August 02, 2023, 08:54:16 AM
Not a bad leg, sad too see the girls go
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 5 (August 1, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Today at 12:46:59 PM
I had a couple of thoughts about the pass. Assume you are Ty & Kay and have been placed on the board.
You see that Ben & Anwar are approaching, can you put them on the board? Or do you have to wait for them to open their next clue before you can do anything?
If you can put them on the board, what happens then? I assume you must both wait until the next team arrive before any of you can move?

So given this I get the impression that it is either not allowed or pointless to apply the pass to the next team which arrives. Which is an interesting wrinkle to this game twist.
