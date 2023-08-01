A much more balanced leg, excited for who won the leg, sad to see the eliminated team to be confirmed.

The use of the pass both made sense, as much as that pretty much doomed the girls, especially after they got stuck behind the drag queens, after they got lost. If they had not gotten lost on the way to the pass board, they would have probably survived.



Update from rewatch, as I missed some parts when the stream lagged.

- I completely missed the Samsung sponsor insert during one of those lag.

- Guru is back, with the most pointless sign-up board, as it mostly send them into a HOO with the Tarot. It only teased how much self-driving would affect some of the outcomes, as self-driving mostly shifted placements.

- Guru Diving ARI, was insteresting, but really weird way of having a sponsor insert. Swimming and diving ability definitely affected placements. It all made this into Tyler and Kayleen leg, they were ahead from tarot, and just never let go. While struggling at this task sent the girls to the back of the pack.

- Despal saying that the sand side of the detour would be easy. "Oh my"....

- As stated elsewhere, really sad to see the Drag Queens outlast the girls.









