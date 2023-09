WEEKLY STATS OF BIG BROTHER 25



Week 1: Reilly HOH, Cory, Felicia, Jared & Kirsten nominated, Cory & Jared saved, Hisam wins veto, not used, Luke expelled from BB, Kirsten evicted 13-0

Week 2: Hisam HOH, Cameron & Reilly nominated, Hisam wins veto, not used, Reilly evicted 12-0

Week 3: Felicia HOH, Cameron & Jag nominated, Jag wins veto, used on self, Hisam up, Hisam evicted 11-0

Week 4: Cameron HOH, Blue & Jag nominated, Red wins veto, not used. Jag evicted 10-0, Matt uses his power, Jag saved

Week 5: Jared HOH, Cameron & Red nominated. Cameron wins veto, used on self, Jag up, Red evicted 8-2

Week 6: Cameron HOH, Felicia & Izzy nominated, Jared wins veto, not used, to be continued