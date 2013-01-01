We're two months out from getting another TAR (), and I've been thinking about an obscure topic: the recent jump from Travelocity to Expedia.Rarely do I peruse Reddit for TAR info, but I found an interesting base about the out-of-pocket costs prize recipients had to shell out to redeem these trips, even for seemingly what the Roaming Gnome advertised on the broadcast as an all-inclusive paid-for-by-CBS package. With the "lame-sounding" Expedia reward points being the main advertiser now, it seems like their verdict is that the joke's on the heckling audience and teams who win in the Expedia age get a better deal than its predecessor.Source discussion: "How bad are the TAR travel rewards when you add taxes to them?"Asking to know if this actually rings true economically and if this is production's genius workaround for having the winning teams not end up paying taxes on the prizes. I know physical prizes like U.S. dollars need to be taxed (and TAR has quietly spread these across 34), but unsure how this works with a form of digital currency that's not regulated by the gov't. Any insight, opinions, and experiences to mention below will be incredibly appreciated!