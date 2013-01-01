« previous next »
Interesting Touchpoint on Expedia Prizes

Interesting Touchpoint on Expedia Prizes
« on: Today at 11:42:59 AM »
We're two months out from getting another TAR ( :conf:), and I've been thinking about an obscure topic: the recent jump from Travelocity to Expedia.

Rarely do I peruse Reddit for TAR info, but I found an interesting base about the out-of-pocket costs prize recipients had to shell out to redeem these trips, even for seemingly what the Roaming Gnome advertised on the broadcast as an all-inclusive paid-for-by-CBS package. With the "lame-sounding" Expedia reward points being the main advertiser now, it seems like their verdict is that the joke's on the heckling audience and teams who win in the Expedia age get a better deal than its predecessor.

Source discussion: "How bad are the TAR travel rewards when you add taxes to them?"
https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/14hs61m/how_bad_are_the_tar_travel_rewards_when_you_add/

Asking to know if this actually rings true economically and if this is production's genius workaround for having the winning teams not end up paying taxes on the prizes. I know physical prizes like U.S. dollars need to be taxed (and TAR has quietly spread these across 34), but unsure how this works with a form of digital currency that's not regulated by the gov't. Any insight, opinions, and experiences to mention below will be incredibly appreciated!
