TARCAN 9 Episode 4 (July 25, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!

TARCAN 9 Episode 4 (July 25, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:
IMPORTANT! PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING:

If you are unable to watch LIVE yourself, please be aware that this thread WILL CONTAIN SPOILERS, so proceed at your own risk.

This thread will contain OUTCOME Spoilers as seen on the SHOW.
 
Canadians, PLEASE help update as the show unfolds!

If you can help, then PLEASE DO!!!
Many of us will be counting on you until we can watch later. We hope everyone will join in the fun!!
 
Also,  if you are watching anything but the CTV feed, it is your responsibility to be sure you are not ahead of us if you want to post/update in this thread.  If you are in the easternmost Canadian provinces you could be ahead of us watching on EST.
 
SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing East Coast time!  And NO FUTURE LEG SPOILERS either!
 
Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:
 
And you can entertain yourself with our spoiler threads as well while you wait!
 
Have FUN everyone and THANK YOU for joining us!!

NO POSTING BEFORE 8:40 P.M. Eastern, PLEASE!!!

LIVE Streams for members in the Usual Place (if there are any). If you are not a member please register and then ask me or any of the mods for help. Keep in mind it can take up to 12 hours to get registered.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 4 (July 25, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Weird leg. A very heavy sponsor placement leg and almost too linear.
They were almost everywhere, except for the Face Off.
No RBs, no detours, 3 ARIs and one Face-Off. At least, there were some level of difficulty with the 3 ARI.
It didn't matter that the drag-queens didn't finish their penalty from previous leg, it had no effect, and there was a travel equalizer from the get go.
The speed bump was not hard, but the dread was interesting. But it doesn't matter, as the face-off was after, and that still works as some sort of equalizer.
The outcome of the leg was almost decided by navigation, as nullified the last place face-off 10 minute penalty.
My spec that the assist is only eligiable only for certain tasks seems to be valid, it would have only applied for the picture ARI.
Sad to see the 2 first nation teams racing against each other for survival at the end.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 4 (July 25, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Arguably one of the worst legs (in terms of design) this version has seen. Two tasks to start which are nearly identical? No RB/detour. Mostly sponsored content.
Re: TARCAN 9 Episode 4 (July 25, 2023) LIVE SHOW UPDATES and DISCUSSION THREAD!
Didn't care for the sponsorships, but in terms of actual leg design, the linearity didn't much matter to me.  The teams' standings changed so much that I anticipated neither the winning team nor the eliminated one.  Placements shifted literally every task; it was more dynamic than most legs we see.
