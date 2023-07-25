Weird leg. A very heavy sponsor placement leg and almost too linear.

They were almost everywhere, except for the Face Off.

No RBs, no detours, 3 ARIs and one Face-Off. At least, there were some level of difficulty with the 3 ARI.

It didn't matter that the drag-queens didn't finish their penalty from previous leg, it had no effect, and there was a travel equalizer from the get go.

The speed bump was not hard, but the dread was interesting. But it doesn't matter, as the face-off was after, and that still works as some sort of equalizer.

The outcome of the leg was almost decided by navigation, as nullified the last place face-off 10 minute penalty.

My spec that the assist is only eligiable only for certain tasks seems to be valid, it would have only applied for the picture ARI.

Sad to see the 2 first nation teams racing against each other for survival at the end.