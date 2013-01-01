« previous next »
The Amazing Race Finland Season 1 CAST
If anyone can do the cast it would be much appreciated!
Re: The Amazing Race Finland Season 1 CAST
Here are the list of the contestants on the first season of Amazing Race Suomi:

Ilmari Nurminen & Aapo Heitula (Dating couple or husbands, Ilmari is a politician in the Finnish Parliament)
Tuukka Ritokoski & Sami Ritokoski (Father and son, Tuukka is a radio host)
Lotta Hintsa & Noora Hintsa (Sisters, Lotta is a model and was crowned Miss Finland 2013)
Marcus Grönholm & Timo Rautiainen (Former rallydriver and rally co-driver)
Jukka Rasila & Mirva Nieminen (Couple, Jukka is an actor and voice actor)
Anna Perho & Atte Lehtiniittu (Mother and son, Anna is a journalist and TV producer)
Bakari Diarra & Samuel Chime (Friends, Bakari is a fashion designer and rapper)
Aino-Kaisa Pekonen & Silvia Modig (Friends and colleagues. Aino-Kaisa is a politician and former Minister of Social Affairs and Health, Sylvia is a politician and member of the European Parliament)
Kaisa Mäkäräinen & Mari Eder (Friends and former biathletes)
Peter Vesterbacka & Thy Anna Nguyen (Mentor and mentee, Peter is a mobile game developer know for his work with Angry Birds)
Janne Lehtonen & Robin Hendry (Friends and trainers on the Finnish version of SAS: Who Dares Wins)
Katariina Kaitue & Benjamin Harima (Mother and son, Katariina is an actress)

https://www.is.fi/tv-ja-elokuvat/art-2000009733529.html
Re: The Amazing Race Finland Season 1 CAST
Peter Vesterbacka & Thy Anna Nguyen (Mentor and mentee, Peter is a mobile game developer)

Burying the lede that he was with Angry Birds.
Re: The Amazing Race Finland Season 1 CAST
Peter Vesterbacka & Thy Anna Nguyen (Mentor and mentee, Peter is a mobile game developer)

Burying the lede that he was with Angry Birds.

Added to the list now  :waves:
