The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« on: July 19, 2023, 04:21:36 PM »
Monday, January 15, 2024 @8PM on FOX

Anthony Anderson, Host
« Last Edit: January 08, 2024, 04:21:22 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Re: The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« Reply #1 on: July 19, 2023, 04:47:45 PM »
THE NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Drama Series

    "Andor"
    "Better Call Saul"
    "The Crown"
    "House of the Dragon"
    "The Last of Us"
    "Succession"
    "The White Lotus"
    "Yellowjackets"

Outstanding Comedy Series

    "Abbott Elementary"
    "Barry"
    "The Bear"
    "Jury Duty"
    "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
    "Only Murders in the Building"
    "Ted Lasso"
    "Wednesday"

Outstanding Limited Series

    "Beef"
    "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
    "Daisy Jones & The Six"
    "Fleishman Is in Trouble"
    "Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Outstanding Television Movie

    "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas"
    "Fire Island"
    "Hocus Pocus 2"
    "Prey"
    "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

    Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"
    Brian Cox, "Succession"
    Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
    Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
    Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"
    Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

    Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"
    Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"
    Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
    Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
    Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
    Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

    F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"
    Nicholas Braun, "Succession"
    Michael Imperioli, "The White Lotus"
    Theo James, "The White Lotus"
    Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
    Alan Ruck, "Succession"
    Will Sharpe, "The White Lotus"
    Alexander Skarsgard, "Succession"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

    Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"
    Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
    Meghann Fahy, "The White Lotus"
    Sabrina Impacciatore, "The White Lotus"
    Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"
    Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"
    J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"
    Simona Tabasco, "The White Lotus"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

    Bill Hader, "Barry"
    Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
    Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
    Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
    Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

    Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
    Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
    Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
    Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"
    Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

    Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"
    Phil Dunster, "Ted Lasso"
    Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
    James Marsden, "Jury Duty"
    Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
    Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
    Henry Winkler, "Barry"


Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

    Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
    Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
    Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
    Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
    Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"
    Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
    Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

    Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"
    Kumail Nanjiani, "Welcome to Chippendales"
    Evan Peters, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
    Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
    Michael Shannon, "George & Tammy"
    Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

    Lizzy Caplan, "Fleishman Is in Trouble"
    Jessica Chastain, "George & Tammy"
    Dominique Fishback, "Swarm"
    Kathryn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"
    Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones & the Six"
    Ali Wong, "Beef"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

    Murray Bartlett, "Welcome To Chippendales"
    Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"
    Richard Jenkins, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
    Joseph Lee, "Beef"
    Ray Liotta, "Black Bird"
    Young Mazino, "Beef"
    Jesse Plemons, "Love & Death"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

    Annaleigh Ashford, "Welcome To Chippendales"
    Maria Bello, "Beef"
    Claire Danes, "Fleishman Is In Trouble"
    Juliette Lewis, "Welcome To Chippendales"
    Camila Morrone, "Daisy Jones & The Six"
    Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
    Merritt Wever, "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Outstanding Reality/Competition Series

    "The Amazing Race"
    "RuPaul's Drag Race"
    "Survivor"
    "Top Chef"
    "The Voice"

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

    "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
    "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
    "Late Night With Seth Meyers"
    "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
    "The Problem with Jon Stewart"
« Last Edit: Today at 08:23:29 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Re: The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:21:15 AM »
TODAY IS THE PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS DAY!

I will not be live posting the winners tonight. I will post the full winner list tomorrow.
Re: The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:57:14 AM »
AND THE EMMY GOES TO...
Re: The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:04:03 AM »
SUPPORTING ACTRESS-COMEDY SERIES

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

LEAD ACTRESS-COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

SUPPORTING ACTRESS-DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

SUPPORTING ACTOR-DRAMA SERIES

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
Re: The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:09:32 AM »
SUPPORTING ACTOR-COMEDY SERIES

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

LEAD ACTOR-COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

SUPPORTING ACTRESS-LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Neicy Nash-Betts, Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Re: The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:31:50 AM »
DIRECTING-COMEDY SERIES

The Bear

WRITING-COMEDY SERIES

The Bear

REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

RuPaul's Drag Race

WRITING-VARIETY SERIES

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Re: The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:38:09 AM »
TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

DIRECTING-LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Beef

SUPPORTING ACTOR-LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

WRITING-DRAMA SERIES

Succession

Re: The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:43:39 AM »
WRITING-LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Beef

DIRECTING-DRAMA SERIES

Succession

VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

LEAD ACTOR-LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Steven Yuen, Beef
Re: The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:49:10 AM »
LEAD ACTRESS-LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Ali Wong, Beef

LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Beef

LEAD ACTOR-DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin, Succession

LEAD ACTRESS-DRAMA SERIES

Sarah Snook, Succession
Re: The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:51:57 AM »
COMEDY SERIES

The Bear

DRAMA SERIES

Succession

The End

