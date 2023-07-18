Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
The teams were each assigned four soldiers from Capt. Nixons unit to help contestants with the setup, although the soldiers were told they could only help when ordered to do so specifically by the competing teams.There was also a perfect demo tent set up onsite that contestants could use as a reference guide to help them assemble their own tent. According to the captain, a section (team) of soldiers can set up a 10-man military tent in roughly 10 minutes.Watching teams of two people who had never done it before made for good television, he says. These tents are hard to set up, even if you know what youre doing. Its not super-simple. Its awkward and difficulta bit of a gong show. But you can survive in the Arctic in these tents.Teams had to face off against each other, and whoever erected the tent the fastest could proceed with the next leg of the race. The team that failed to get their tent set up first had to stay behind and face off against a new team in another attempt to erect the 10-man tent.
Although the producers contacted the regiment to be a part of the show, in order to be selected to host a challenge for contestants, the unit had to pitch a short demonstration of the potential challenges they were proposing.Officers Proctor and Nixon decided to propose selection, a reference to Special Forces tryouts where Amazing Race participants would have to carry out a task typically performed by potential recruits to the military.We went all-in on our pitch brief to attract the show. We didnt know who else was in the running, but we knew that we were competing with other organizations and venues, said Capt. Nixon.We pitched a number of Canadian Army challenges to the producers of the show. The one that was selected was my commanding officers ideafor the teams to set up a Canadian Army 10-man tent.
The host, Jon Montgomery, a Canadian Olympic gold medallist skeleton racer, filmed his segments on April 28, the day before the actual challenge, and then proceeded to the finish line to wait for teams on April 29 at the rest stop before the next leg of the journey, which Capt. Nixon said was a water challenge at a nearby lake or river.
The show did two full trial runs in late April before the actual challenge filming on April 29.
