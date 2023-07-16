« previous next »
Hottest Day Ever Recorded on the Race?

rtvguy5750

Hottest Day Ever Recorded on the Race?
July 16, 2023, 01:51:06 PM
Hey! I'm travelling round Portugal/Spain/Morocco right now and am trying to visit some tar destinations as i do so! The hot weather made me think: What is the record for the hottest filming day on the race? I'd say Kuwait in tar 10 is the first thing that came to my head but i'm not sure!
G.B.

Re: Hottest Day Ever Recorded on the Race?
Reply #1 on: July 16, 2023, 05:44:41 PM
Dubai Season 28 looked like the hottest day.
Re: Hottest Day Ever Recorded on the Race?
Reply #2 on: July 16, 2023, 05:48:58 PM
Not sure how often they've mentioned the temperature, but the TAR34 Nashville finale filmed in the middle of a record-breaking June heat wave. I can see why they waited until early evening to start the leg.

When TAR Canada 3 filmed in Kolkata, India, it was almost 110 F with the humidity https://calgaryherald.com/entertainment/television/running-hot-how-the-amazing-race-canada-came-to-india
Re: Hottest Day Ever Recorded on the Race?
Reply #3 on: Today at 06:26:17 PM
Quote from: Maanca on July 16, 2023, 05:48:58 PM
Not sure how often they've mentioned the temperature, but the TAR34 Nashville finale filmed in the middle of a record-breaking June heat wave. I can see why they waited until early evening to start the leg.

When TAR Canada 3 filmed in Kolkata, India, it was almost 110 F with the humidity https://calgaryherald.com/entertainment/television/running-hot-how-the-amazing-race-canada-came-to-india

I specifically clicked on this thread to mention the TARC 3 Kolkata leg because the heat wave itself made international news at the time because of how many people were dying from it. Then everyone freaked out when it was announced TAR Canada filmed there during the heatwave.
