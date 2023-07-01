US reality contest Tough as Nails looks set for an Aussie TV adaptation by Eureka Productions.Were looking for hard-working Aussies who are tough thanks to their jobs. Essential Workers who use their hands and physical skills to keep our country running. Men and women who are the backbone of Australia, a casting notice declares.Toughness comes in all shapes and sizes. Tradies, Firies, Defence Force, Landscapers, Mechanics, Farmers, SES and more A competition like no other. With real work-site challenges. Where everyone takes home a cash prize! Prove to yourself and Australia that you are the best of the best!The US series hosted by Phil Keoghan has screened 5 seasons.You can apply here.