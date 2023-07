“Winning’s Not Everything, But Losing Sucks” – Dirty Hands and Savage Crew compete in the final team competition when they battle it out in a series of head-to-head matches inspired by the trades, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Friday, July 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.