How Do You Like Them Apples?  Season three winner Lia Mort returns to guide the crews through a series of challenges at a local apple orchard. In the team competition, Dirty Hands and Savage crew race to gather as many bushels of apples as quickly as possible, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Friday, July 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.