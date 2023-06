Official description:An epic race throughout Canada begins, as 10 teams embark on the adventure of a lifetime on Season 9 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA. Starting in Winnipeg, Man. before heading to Calgary, Alta., racers face their first challenges as they compete to be first at the mat. Airs: Tuesday, July 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.There is some photos from the leg there as well