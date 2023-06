It has been eleven years since TAR Australia 2 originally aired. It is arguably the best season of The Amazing Race to ever occur internationally.Michael, Michelle, and myself recorded episode recaps for every episode at the end of 2022. Michael began releasing our episode recaps on a weekly basis four weeks ago. I'll try to keep up to date with uploading it here each week.TAR AUSTRALIA 2 EPISODE RECAP PODCAST PLAYLIST:1) Episode 1 (Philippines)2) Episode 2 (Delhi)3) Episode 3 (Jaipur)4) Episode 4 (Dubai)