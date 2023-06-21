Deven Condo-Mitchell (he/him)
Age: 33
Occupation: Conservation Officer
Current City: Gesgapegiag, QC
Hometown: Listuguj, QC
Strengths: Assertive, approachable, good leadership skills
Fear/phobia: Tight, enclosed spaces
Pet peeve about your teammate: When she repeats herself
Amanda Larocque (she/her)
Age: 41
Occupation: Director of Health & Social Services
Current City: Gesgapegiag, QC
Hometown: Gesgapegiag, QC
Strengths: Problem solving, leadership skills, can hold a conversation in both French and Mikmaq
Fear/phobia: Spiders
Pet peeve about your teammate: He doesnt listen to me
Together for almost five years, Deven and Amanda have been adventure buddies since the day they first locked eyes. Whether its climbing the highest mountains or biking the steepest trails, Amanda and Deven live for the thrill of stepping outside their comfort zones and doing things that make them feel alive.
A police officer for almost a decade, Amanda has seen members of her community struggle with drugs, alcohol, and mental health issues. Now an advocate for mental health within her community, Amanda is passionate about teaching resilience and cultural pride through traditional dance.
Growing up playing every sport possible, competition was instilled in Deven at a young age. If there's one thing he loves more than the outdoors and competition, it's his girls Amanda and his step-daughters Anayah and Anisah. Theyve inspired him to be a better person and to go after his goals, and hes grateful for all they have taught him.
Amanda and Deven are racing to show their daughters, and Indigenous youth across Canada, that they can achieve anything they put their mind to. They have conquered the outdoors and are ready to put their physical and mental skills to the ultimate test.
Fun Facts
What would your team name be?
Team Migmagi
What is your team motto?
Live in the moment.
What does your team have that makes you the team to beat?
Our resilience to overcome any challenge we never give up!
What fruit or vegetable matches your personality and why?
Amanda: Pineapple I have a tough exterior but Im bright and delightful on the inside.
Deven: Kiwi rough on the outside and sweet on the inside.
What will you do with the prize money?
Amanda: Build a dance studio so I can have a place to continue teaching traditional dance classes and cultural teachings.
Deven: Help my mom build a home.