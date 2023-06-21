Deven Condo-Mitchell (he/him)Age: 33Occupation: Conservation OfficerCurrent City: Gesgapegiag, QCHometown: Listuguj, QCStrengths: Assertive, approachable, good leadership skillsFear/phobia: Tight, enclosed spacesPet peeve about your teammate: When she repeats herselfAmanda Larocque (she/her)Age: 41Occupation: Director of Health & Social ServicesCurrent City: Gesgapegiag, QCHometown: Gesgapegiag, QCStrengths: Problem solving, leadership skills, can hold a conversation in both French and MikmaqFear/phobia: SpidersPet peeve about your teammate: He doesnt listen to meTogether for almost five years, Deven and Amanda have been adventure buddies since the day they first locked eyes. Whether its climbing the highest mountains or biking the steepest trails, Amanda and Deven live for the thrill of stepping outside their comfort zones and doing things that make them feel alive.A police officer for almost a decade, Amanda has seen members of her community struggle with drugs, alcohol, and mental health issues. Now an advocate for mental health within her community, Amanda is passionate about teaching resilience and cultural pride through traditional dance.Growing up playing every sport possible, competition was instilled in Deven at a young age. If there's one thing he loves more than the outdoors and competition, it's his girls  Amanda and his step-daughters Anayah and Anisah. Theyve inspired him to be a better person and to go after his goals, and hes grateful for all they have taught him.Amanda and Deven are racing to show their daughters, and Indigenous youth across Canada, that they can achieve anything they put their mind to. They have conquered the outdoors and are ready to put their physical and mental skills to the ultimate test.Fun FactsWhat would your team name be?Team MigmagiWhat is your team motto?Live in the moment.What does your team have that makes you the team to beat?Our resilience to overcome any challenge  we never give up!What fruit or vegetable matches your personality and why?Amanda: Pineapple  I have a tough exterior but Im bright and delightful on the inside.Deven: Kiwi  rough on the outside and sweet on the inside.What will you do with the prize money?Amanda: Build a dance studio so I can have a place to continue teaching traditional dance classes and cultural teachings.Deven: Help my mom build a home.