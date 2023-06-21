« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TARCAN 9 Gail & Gisele: Friends/Co-Workers  (Read 1359 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4256
TARCAN 9 Gail & Gisele: Friends/Co-Workers
« on: June 21, 2023, 06:58:55 PM »

Gail Kim (she/her)
Age: 46
Occupation: Producer and Talent Relations/Retired Pro-Wrestler
Current City: Tampa Bay, FL
Hometown: Toronto
Strengths: Confident, strong work ethic, loyal
Fear/phobia: Cockroaches
Pet peeve about your teammate: Gisele goes a little faster and rushes through things. I like to be more thorough and focused.

Gisele Shaw (she/her)
Age: 33
Occupation: Pro-Wrestler
Current City: Windsor, ON
Hometown: Yellowknife
Strengths: Intelligent, confident, strong
Fear/phobia: Snakes and reptiles
Pet peeve about your teammate: None!

Two highly competitive former and current pro-wrestlers, Gail and Gisele say they feel more like sisters than friends. Theyll do anything to protect one another and are racing to deepen their friendship outside of the world of wrestling, and also to inspire young girls to never let anything, or anyone, stand in their way.

Born to traditional Asian parents who wanted her to become a doctor, a lawyer, or to marry one, Gail soon discovered that life had other plans for her. She fell in love with womens wrestling and noticed the lack of Asian representation, so used her university tuition money to go to wrestling school instead. She promised herself shed tell her parents once she made it  and two years later, she did. Now one of the most iconic names in wrestling, Gail is among the best in the world, with a Hall of Fame career to prove it.

Gisele was born in the Philippines before moving to Yellowknife with her family. For Gisele, Gail is an icon, a hero, and now a mentor. Gisele came out as a transgender woman at Toronto Pride 2022, and is the first trans woman pro-wrestler signed by IMPACT and the second to be signed by a major North American pro-wrestling promotion. There is nothing more important to Gisele than inspiring, empowering, and representing the LGBTQ2S+ community, and helping to educate not only this generation, but also the previous and next.

Gail and Gisele want to crush the stereotype of "dumb wrestlers" in a "fake" world and show Canada that they are fierce female athletes. Proudly representing their Asian backgrounds, they are racing to inspire young girls everywhere to go after their dreams  and to do it together  and for the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Fun Facts
What team do you most associate with from Seasons 1-8 and why:

Nick and Matt from Season 2. They are also pro-wrestlers.

What would your team name be?

Team Knockout!

What three things can always be found in your refrigerator?

Gail: Eggs, sriracha, and kimchi.
Gisele: Water, hot sauce, and pickles.

What is your number one Roadblock as a team?

Only having known each other for a short period of time.

What will you do with the prize money?

Gail: I honestly havent thought about it  Im here for bragging rights!
Gisele: Invest. I would also love to be able to buy a bigger house for my parents.
Logged

Online Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4256
Re: TARCAN 9 Gail & Gisele: Friends/Co-Workers
« Reply #1 on: June 21, 2023, 06:59:54 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gx3IL_W5-PY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gx3IL_W5-PY</a>
Logged

Online Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4256
Re: TARCAN 9 Gail & Gisele: Friends/Co-Workers
« Reply #2 on: June 23, 2023, 07:09:56 PM »
Windsor wrestler to join upcoming Amazing Race Canada season


https://windsor.ctvnews.ca/windsor-wrestler-to-join-upcoming-amazing-race-canada-season-1.6454043

I wonder if they will use team nicknames, as suggested in this article "Team Knockouts" for Gisele/Gail
Logged

Online Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4256
Re: TARCAN 9 Gail & Gisele: Friends/Co-Workers
« Reply #3 on: July 01, 2023, 04:46:15 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eOQRIOxCJtE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eOQRIOxCJtE</a>
Logged

Online Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4256
Re: TARCAN 9 Gail & Gisele: Friends/Co-Workers
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:26:24 PM »
Interview with Gail:

Show content
10 competitive duos had big dreams and high hopes, but only nine remain following an episode that was deliciously, and appropriately, titled, I Hate Pancakes. It wasnt a food challenge that really made the difference, though, but rather confusion over a clue that essentially determined who is still racing, and who was left pacing.

SPOILER ALERT: Details of what happened follow.

The race began in Winnipeg with an artwork identification challenge, before the teams quickly flew to Calgary. They were sent to a library, where they could choose between searching for Express Passes hidden in the thousands of books, or rappelling down the side of the building with the goal of finding three specific words.

Teammates Gail Kim and Gisele Shaw, who became friends through the pro wrestling circuit, arrived at the library in great shape, but because a few other teams were already searching for the Express Passes, they decided to be the first team to go directly to the rappelling challenge. Gisele did the rappelling, and physically mastered it easily, but Gisele and Gail missed a nuance in the clue, and they didnt understand where to find the three words.

Gisele had to repeat the challenge three times before finally catching on, and by then the damage was largely done. Following a cooking and memory challenge at the traditional Calgary Stampede pancake breakfast, where they came close to passing Allie and Eddie but didnt quite manage it, Gail and Gisele arrived at the finish line in 10th place among the 10 teams, and were given the bad news.

Heres what Gail Kim had to say about the experience:

 

Q: So that was quite a whirlwind.

GAIL KIM: Yeah, a little too fast for my liking (laughs). Its everyones biggest fear going into this.

 

Q: Is it hard to believe it ended so quickly?

GAIL KIM: You prepare for so long. I took this preparation as seriously as I would in my wrestling career, in terms of getting ready for a match. And you have this mindset of winning. So its the last thing you expect.

 

Q: Its hard to imagine how you could have prepared differently, though.

GAIL KIM: Obviously we were physically ready to go. But I think the race is such a combination of so many things, and it can be about your ability to make clear, decisive decisions in the flash of a moment. Every team that gets eliminated looks back and says, what if this happened, or what if that happened? For us, if a cab hadnt been stolen from us, we probably would have been the second cab to get to the library, and we would have gone for the Express Passes  that could have changed the whole outcome. But because the cab was stolen, we changed our whole game plan. We said, okay, there are too many teams already looking for the Express Passes, so were going to go straight to the challenge. And Gisele really wanted to do things, extreme heights or whatever, she was really gung-ho and ready to do it. But she was so focused on getting down that wall, to say, I can do this physically, we werent able to find the words. And then we found out after talking to the other teams that some of them were helping each other. So, you know, what if Gisele had been coming down the wall at the same time as another team? Could they have helped each other? Its so easy to go from first to last. Everything can change in the snap of a moment.

 

Q: Of course, with THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, everything is designed to throw you off, right?

GAIL KIM: Yes, it totally is. At times youre almost over-analyzing everything, looking for more than there is in a clue, but its actually just saying what its saying. And at other times its the opposite, its not straightforward, and you have to over-analyze. You just never know which way to go.

 

Q: Well, you gave it a shot and made your mark, so you should be proud of that.

GAIL KIM: Gracie (who is teamed with Lily) tried to make us feel better. She said, Gail, its either you got to win it, or you got to go out first. Either way, its iconic. I said, okay, Gracie, Im not sure I believe that, but thank you for being so positive and giving us that little bit of support. I truly believe everything happens for a reason, we had such a great experience. Maybe too quick, but I loved all the people that we met, the other teams. Its such a bonding experience. Even though theyre kind of spread all over the country, Ive made friends that I think will probably last a lifetime.

Source: https://www.bellmedia.ca/the-lede/press/its-tough-to-find-the-right-words-literally-to-describe-the-exciting-return-of-the-amazing-race-canada/
Logged

Online Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4256
Re: TARCAN 9 Gail & Gisele: Friends/Co-Workers
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:06:18 PM »
Interview with both:

- Their cabs were 'stolen'
- Were planning on going for the EPs

https://www.cp24.com/video?clipId=2720829
Logged

Online Leafsfan

  • TAR Detective
  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4256
Re: TARCAN 9 Gail & Gisele: Friends/Co-Workers
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:11:40 PM »
Another interview with them both: https://regina.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=2720824

Gisele asked Gail to switch challenges at the detour and Gail said "absolutely not"
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 