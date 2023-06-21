Gail Kim (she/her)Age: 46Occupation: Producer and Talent Relations/Retired Pro-WrestlerCurrent City: Tampa Bay, FLHometown: TorontoStrengths: Confident, strong work ethic, loyalFear/phobia: CockroachesPet peeve about your teammate: Gisele goes a little faster and rushes through things. I like to be more thorough and focused.Gisele Shaw (she/her)Age: 33Occupation: Pro-WrestlerCurrent City: Windsor, ONHometown: YellowknifeStrengths: Intelligent, confident, strongFear/phobia: Snakes and reptilesPet peeve about your teammate: None!Two highly competitive former and current pro-wrestlers, Gail and Gisele say they feel more like sisters than friends. Theyll do anything to protect one another and are racing to deepen their friendship outside of the world of wrestling, and also to inspire young girls to never let anything, or anyone, stand in their way.Born to traditional Asian parents who wanted her to become a doctor, a lawyer, or to marry one, Gail soon discovered that life had other plans for her. She fell in love with womens wrestling and noticed the lack of Asian representation, so used her university tuition money to go to wrestling school instead. She promised herself shed tell her parents once she made it  and two years later, she did. Now one of the most iconic names in wrestling, Gail is among the best in the world, with a Hall of Fame career to prove it.Gisele was born in the Philippines before moving to Yellowknife with her family. For Gisele, Gail is an icon, a hero, and now a mentor. Gisele came out as a transgender woman at Toronto Pride 2022, and is the first trans woman pro-wrestler signed by IMPACT and the second to be signed by a major North American pro-wrestling promotion. There is nothing more important to Gisele than inspiring, empowering, and representing the LGBTQ2S+ community, and helping to educate not only this generation, but also the previous and next.Gail and Gisele want to crush the stereotype of "dumb wrestlers" in a "fake" world and show Canada that they are fierce female athletes. Proudly representing their Asian backgrounds, they are racing to inspire young girls everywhere to go after their dreams  and to do it together  and for the LGBTQ2S+ community.Fun FactsWhat team do you most associate with from Seasons 1-8 and why:Nick and Matt from Season 2. They are also pro-wrestlers.What would your team name be?Team Knockout!What three things can always be found in your refrigerator?Gail: Eggs, sriracha, and kimchi.Gisele: Water, hot sauce, and pickles.What is your number one Roadblock as a team?Only having known each other for a short period of time.What will you do with the prize money?Gail: I honestly havent thought about it  Im here for bragging rights!Gisele: Invest. I would also love to be able to buy a bigger house for my parents.