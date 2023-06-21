



Ty Smith (he/him)Age: 25Occupation: Public Speaker and Mental Health AdvocateCurrent City: CalgaryHometown: Leduc, ABStrengths: Public speaking, people skills, compassionateFear/phobia: Nothing!Pet peeve about your teammate: Kats not very good at finishing the drink shes started, resulting in a lot of half-finished beverages around the house.Kat Kastner (she/her)Age: 25Occupation: Client Success SpecialistCurrent City: CalgaryHometown: CalgaryStrengths: Determined, ability to remain calm under pressure, laughing at other peoples jokesFear/phobia: SnakesPet peeve about your teammate: Tyler doesnt appreciate the drinks I leave around the house for him to finish.Ty and Kat began dating in the aftermath of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, of which Tyler is a survivor. Having lost 16 of his teammates, friends, and coaches in the tragedy, being a survivor is something that Ty has had to cope with every day and will have to work through for the rest of his life. He hopes to inspire others dealing with mental health conditions by proving that you can still lead a full life beyond the trauma.Faced with her own hardships growing up, Kat has overcome serious health challenges, the loss of a close friend to suicide, and her own struggle with depression at the age of 19. Kat learned the importance of prioritizing mental health at a young age and now both she and Ty are mental health advocates, and their love and support for one another is contagious.Kats bubbly, optimistic, and all-in personality complements Tys positive, selfless, and generous outlook on life. But dont underestimate their friendly demeanour  they are both aggressively competitive and know the importance of teamwork, having grown up playing high-level sports.Ty and Kat are racing for everyone they lost and for everyone who was impacted by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy. They want to inspire Canadians to find that light through the hard times, and to make the 16 souls watching over them proudFun FactsWhat is your good luck charm?Tyler: Kat, my bracelets, and my tattoos.Kat: Ty, and my crystal bracelets.What would your team name be?TyKat!What is your team motto?Here for a good time, and a long time!What would your walk-on song be?Party for Two by Shania Twain.What will you do with the prize money?Tyler: Give back, start a life with Kat and maybe buy a house for us, and treat my family a little, as well.Kat: Donate a portion to my favourite organizations and pay off my student loan. Id also use it to start a life with Ty and help my parents build their dream property.