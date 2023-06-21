Shayla Oulette Stonechild (she/her)Age: 29Occupation: Indigenous and Wellness AdvocateCurrent City: VancouverHometown: Medicine Hat, ABStrengths: Calm under pressure, adaptable, multi-taskingFear/phobia: TrypophobiaPet peeve about your teammate: He can be messy and all over the place.Joel Oulette (he/him)Age: 21Occupation: ActorCurrent City: Medicine Hat, ABHometown: Medicine Hat, ABStrengths: Resilient, strong, communicativeFear/phobia: Income taxPet peeve about your teammate: She can be sassy and a diva.Despite being half-siblings, Shayla and Joel have been inseparable since childhood. Shayla is Cree and Métis from Muscowpetung First Nation, and Joel is Cree and Métis with ties to Cumberland House Cree Nation. They both draw strength and inspiration from their deep-rooted connection to the earth, their home, and their family. Today, they are trailblazers, inspiring Indigenous youth with their dedication to advocacy and artistry.From hosting the award-winning TV series RED EARTH UNCOVERED, to being the first Indigenous woman on the cover of Yoga Journal magazine, and a global yoga ambassador for lululemon, Shayla has established a significant footprint in the sphere of Indigenous advocacy  not just as a prominent influencer, but also as a cultural trailblazer. At 16, losing her father to suicide reshaped her world and unveiled to her the heartbreaking reality of suicide as the prevalent cause of death within Indigenous communities. This painful experience fuelled her commitment to promoting life and advocating for the reclamation of Indigenous values through her non-profit organization, online platform and podcast, the Matriarch Movement.Joel mirrors his older sisters passion for progress in his own distinct way. Drawing inspiration from Shaylas achievements, he stepped into the limelight with his role in the television series TRICKSTER. While his fellow racers may underestimate the 21-year-old, Joels potent combination of athletic skill, impressive memory, and unwavering confidence position him as a formidable competitor in the Race.Shayla and Joels mission transcends the physical race  their objective is not only to win, but to illuminate the path for Indigenous youth and to demonstrate the power of resilience, transforming personal pain into a catalyst for empowerment. They race to represent the voices of the Indigenous youth across Canada  to shed light on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two Spirit crisis currently happening across Turtle Island, and for the children who never made it back home because of the residential school system.Fun FactsWhat team do you most associate with from previous seasons of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA and why?Anthony and James from Season 7 because they represented Indigenous people. They connected to ceremony throughout the Race and brought awareness to a lot of the issues still affecting our communities, such as the lack of clean drinking water.What would your team name be?Wahkohtowin, meaning we are all related. It relates to kinship and the responsibility we have to ourselves and to each other.What is your good luck charm?Shayla: My clear quartz and black tourmaline necklace from the Amazon.Joel: Smudge/sweetgrass.What would your team walk-on song be?Anything by The Halluci Nation.What will you do with the prize money?Shayla: Donate to Indigenous-led organizations and charities that focus on land-based programs for Indigenous youth, host a regalia-making workshop for Indigenous children who dont have access to regalia, and take my family on a vacation.Joel: Donate to land-based resources and programs for Indigenous youth, help my parents, take my family on a trip  and buy nice steaks!