I checked out and visited UC Merced just around a month ago and while I visited that school, I noticed that over 60% of the population of the students who go to that school are Hispanic and the rest are from different backgrounds. I find that Merced is actually a pretty interesting school and didn't even believe that Merced would actually be a school full of Hispanic people and have a small population of people from other backgrounds. On The Amazing Race, none of the seasons have that type of background population of people, like Merced does. Do you guys think any season of The Amazing Race can have that type of background population similar to Merced for the people who go on the show? So far, none of the seasons on the show have a background population like this and I'm interested if there are going to be any seasons with this type of background population later.