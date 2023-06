Jana & Cornelis Pittman

Mother/Son

Australian Commonwealth Gold Medallist and former Olympic athlete Jana Pittman hopes that The Amazing Race Australia will allow her some quality time with her son, Cornelis. "I have six children and he's the eldest, so he's definitely not had a lot of mummy time over the last 15/16 years," she explained adding, "The show has an amazing reputation so I think very few people would say no... I was very, very honoured to be asked."



While Jana is looking forward to travelling to new places and experiencing new cultures, Cornelis had a much more simple answer to what he was excited about: "The food!"



Jana Pittman and son, Cornelis, are raising money for the Royal Hospital for Women



Jana: If we get lucky, we are putting the $100k towards the Royal Hospital for Women, which is the hospital I work at. Its the only womens hospital in NSW which dedicates medical treatment to women and newborn babies. Even though its one of the most prestigious hospitals, its greatly underfunded, and we really rely heavily on donations to upgrade and to ensure were at the frontline of medical services.