Harry Jowsey & Teddy Briggs

Best Friends

Reality TV stars Harry and Teddy have broken hearts across the globe, but now the best mates are ready to take on The Amazing Race. "I can't guarantee that we are going to be the best at this, but I can guarantee that it will be fun to watch," Teddy joked.



Harry said fans of the show should be ready to see "Two hopeless idiots that have no idea what they are doing but are here for a good time and to try and make you laugh."



And while the duo aren't necessarily the most confident when it comes to their abilities in the race, their hearts are in the right place as they compete on behalf of Beyond Blue. "It helps so many people and it stands for great things," Harry said.



Harry Jowsey and mate Teddy Briggs are raising money for Beyond Blue



Harry: I think we both wanted a chance to talk about mental health and most importantly have a chance to raise money for an amazing charity. We are playing for Beyond Blue because it helps so many people and it stands for great things."



"Mental health is like physical health," Teddy added, "sometimes you have to work at it and sometimes you need a personal trainer to get into good physical health. I think it's the same with mental health, people need charities like Beyond Blue now more than ever."