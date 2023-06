Dane & Bow Simpson

Father/Son

For comedian Dane, The Amazing Race gave him the perfect opportunity to "show off' his dad who features so often in his stand-up.



Dane: I wanted to challenge myself, but I also wanted to show off my dad. I think hes one of the silliest, funniest people. He features a lot on my stand up and I wanted to just show people that hes real. I do make fun, and people think ah what a joke, but this is real. This is going to be fun. I think Australia is absolutely going to fall in love with him.



Bow simply added, "I didn't know I was going to do it, but I'm happy to do it."



Dane and Bow Simpson are raising money for the Darugal Elders in Wolgan explaining that the money could supply people in Walgett with fresh drinking water, something they're both very passionate about.



"Dad spends a lot of time in Walgett, has a house there," Dane continued. "He lives there half the time, and he lives in Wagga Wagga. To think that people buy bottled water every week is just crazy. We think everyone in Australia should have access to clean water to drink. "