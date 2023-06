Darren McMullen & Tristan Dougan

Uncle & Nephew

Actor and TV host Darren has a foolproof plan when it comes to his Amazing Race strategy. "I'm going to sit down and eat pasta and drink lots of red wine and tell [Tristan] what to do. If there's any kind of eating weird foods, he's going to be doing that. If there's anything that requires a lot of fitness and exertion, he's going to be doing that. I'll just be here for the brains."



Darren's nephew was quick to respond, "Interesting, because last night I was the brains..."



Darren McMullen and nephew, Tristan, are raising money for For The Magic an organisation that looks after children who have lost their parents. "Some of these kids, from what they've been through [to] where they're at now... they're an inspiration for all of us," Tristan said.



"One in 20 kids in Australia have lost a parent before the age of 18," Darren added. "This charity has their back, and they do great work. The more money we can raise for them the better, the more awareness we can bring to that charity is also fantastic."



Darren: I do what I do as a job because it enables me to travel, so whenever I can combine what I do with travel, its a no-brainer for me. The Amazing Race is one of those shows that Ive loved for years, and Ive fantasised about going on it, so when the opportunity arose to do a celebrity version with a family member, I couldnt be more pumped to do it with my nephew and my paddle partner in crime, Tristan. Were both very competitive, we both love travel and were just here to have a really great time and raise money for our charity. We want to win. Were in it to win it for our charity. And were also in it to win for ourselves, were very competitive, we hate to lose, were both pretty fit, were both smart. I think were the team to beat.