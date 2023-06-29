What’s the point of the final leg? What’s the point of the celebrity season next year since no one is going to want to look like the “bad guy” and take all the charity money for just their cause?



Quote

I’m worried about next season. Perhaps they should automatically give the final 3 x amount of money so there can actually be a race in the final leg while still fulfilling the charity aspect?

I'd say it's 'whatever you want to take from it'.For all it's been, this was a solid season of the race, and from a cast of 'not-normal people', which is generally seen as the worst sin committed by casting of the show. It's really interesting to watch people on certain boards and sites spinning this to say splitting the money and the win is a bad take that ruins the show. Simply, I think it's the best ending it could have had.If you want Darren and Tristan to have won, well, good. They did. And so did the other teams. Should production have told them 'no, you can't split the money and the win for the sake of the game?' Honestly, I think there's better sportsmanship to what they did than the alternative.I figure they'll probably stagger prize money. 100k for 1st, and 25k each for 2nd and 3rd.