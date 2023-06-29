« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*  (Read 10325 times)

1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #75 on: June 29, 2023, 09:37:57 AM »
Quote from: Malcooolm on June 28, 2023, 11:59:34 PM
I love that half of the sightings seem to be Emma & Hayley popping up out of nowhere and absolutely no other teams

So distinct Sheilas are distinct, eh?
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 343
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #76 on: June 29, 2023, 03:02:11 PM »
So, we have a team doing an Instagram live about the race when the race is still filming, whether he's at a Pit Stop or sent home, and that ticket that was in his hand is Singapore to LA? Do we think that it's possible for a leg to be in LA?

This is seriously crazy to me like I don't even know where we are anymore. Filming has been going on for about 3 weeks, we are probably on leg 10, but no one knows, they went Malaysia --> Cambodia --> Malaysia, this just has been unexpected.
Logged

Offline Malcooolm

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • Ladies and gentleman...Miss California!
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #77 on: June 30, 2023, 02:57:21 AM »
Quote from: LandonM170 on June 29, 2023, 03:02:11 PM
So, we have a team doing an Instagram live about the race when the race is still filming, whether he's at a Pit Stop or sent home, and that ticket that was in his hand is Singapore to LA? Do we think that it's possible for a leg to be in LA?

This is seriously crazy to me like I don't even know where we are anymore. Filming has been going on for about 3 weeks, we are probably on leg 10, but no one knows, they went Malaysia --> Cambodia --> Malaysia, this just has been unexpected.
If there was a leg in LA thered surely be tons of sightings though, right?
Logged
Love, an unapologetic Lisa & Michelle stan

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6619
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #78 on: June 30, 2023, 03:38:47 AM »
Quote from: LandonM170 on June 29, 2023, 03:02:11 PM
So, we have a team doing an Instagram live about the race when the race is still filming, whether he's at a Pit Stop or sent home, and that ticket that was in his hand is Singapore to LA? Do we think that it's possible for a leg to be in LA?

This is seriously crazy to me like I don't even know where we are anymore. Filming has been going on for about 3 weeks, we are probably on leg 10, but no one knows, they went Malaysia --> Cambodia --> Malaysia, this just has been unexpected.

Harry Jowsey lives in Los Angeles. If filming isn't over, then the assumption is clear.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #79 on: July 01, 2023, 09:26:46 AM »
It seems that the reduced budget led to a Starting Line outside Oz proper a la TARAUS4 in Seoul; whither the Finale?
Logged

Offline Malcooolm

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • Ladies and gentleman...Miss California!
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #80 on: July 03, 2023, 08:34:51 PM »
Did they do like five legs in Malaysia hahaha
Logged
Love, an unapologetic Lisa & Michelle stan

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 343
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #81 on: July 04, 2023, 03:20:33 PM »
We only know about 7 legs, and filming must be over, as it has been about 25 days since June 8th, so I'm thinking it's possible that there's probably 12 legs.

Do we think this is likely?
Leg 1: India (8 June)
Leg 2: India (9 June)
Leg 3: India (11-12 June)
Leg 4: Malaysia? (14 June)
Leg 5: Malaysia (16-17 June)
Leg 6: Malaysia? (19 June)
Leg 7: Cambodia (21 June)
Leg 8: Cambodia? (22 June)
Leg 9: Cambodia? (23 June)
Leg 10: Malaysia (25-26 June)
Leg 11: Australia (28-29 June)
Leg 12: Australia (30 June)
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4167
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #82 on: October 09, 2023, 07:51:13 PM »
Now that's it airing, yeah, that looks to be the route. And the cast is great so far, I don't even mind!

Just happy to see TARAus back to a normal-sized cast and route. And no weird twists.
« Last Edit: October 09, 2023, 07:54:15 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline Charity00

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 13
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #83 on: October 10, 2023, 02:36:35 AM »
Do we know if there is going to be a finish line in Australia?
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1530
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #84 on: October 10, 2023, 07:15:31 AM »
Quote from: Charity00 on October 10, 2023, 02:36:35 AM
Do we know if there is going to be a finish line in Australia?

I think the final three legs are Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, and Kuala Lumpur.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4167
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #85 on: November 08, 2023, 12:03:19 PM »
The "Masala Spice Girls" stay together, exactly the Final 3 I was hoping for to top off a fantastic season!  :luvya: (the cast, not so much the route)

2 FF teams making it to the end so rarely happens. And also, Alli & Angie are the first-ever mother/daughter to do it.
« Last Edit: November 08, 2023, 12:08:38 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1228
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:38:14 AM »
Whats the  point of the final leg? Whats the point of the celebrity season next year since no one is going to want to look like the bad guy and take all the charity money for just their cause?
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4167
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 11:42:05 AM »
Depends who wins, this final 3 just happened to be closely allied.

Say, if George won, he would have never shared the prize with Darren.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:10:03 PM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 434
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 12:10:57 PM »
I actually think splitting the money for charity was a super cool thing to do. Good on them for making history in the best way possible!
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1530
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 02:52:15 PM »
This was a specific set of circumstances that worked for me in this instance.
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1228
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 02:58:20 PM »
Im worried about next season. Perhaps they should  automatically give the final 3 x amount of money so there can actually be a race in the final leg while still fulfilling the charity aspect?
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4167
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 03:57:22 PM »
Well, at least TAR Australia now has its first all-female winner(s)... under these most unusual circumstances 😅
Logged

Online kyleisalive

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 06:02:55 PM »
Quote from: ianthebalance on Yesterday at 10:38:14 AM
What’s the  point of the final leg? What’s the point of the celebrity season next year since no one is going to want to look like the “bad guy” and take all the charity money for just their cause?

I'd say it's 'whatever you want to take from it'.

For all it's been, this was a solid season of the race, and from a cast of 'not-normal people', which is generally seen as the worst sin committed by casting of the show.  It's really interesting to watch people on certain boards and sites spinning this to say splitting the money and the win is a bad take that ruins the show.  Simply, I think it's the best ending it could have had.

If you want Darren and Tristan to have won, well, good.  They did.  And so did the other teams.  Should production have told them 'no, you can't split the money and the win for the sake of the game?'  Honestly, I think there's better sportsmanship to what they did than the alternative.

Quote
I’m worried about next season. Perhaps they should  automatically give the final 3 x amount of money so there can actually be a race in the final leg while still fulfilling the charity aspect?

I figure they'll probably stagger prize money.  100k for 1st, and 25k each for 2nd and 3rd.
Logged

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2382
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 07:54:13 PM »
Simple the best Network 10 season so far. And honestly, I enjoyed it as much as seasons 1 and 3. Great Final Three. I cried at the Finish Line for the first time ever on any TAR anywhere in the world. This is the first time I've been excited about any TAR in years.
Logged

Offline The Queen V

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 72
  • Here comes the queen!
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
« Reply #94 on: Today at 05:26:01 AM »
Probably one of the best Kuala Lumpur legs too!
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 