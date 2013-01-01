« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS  (Read 3013 times)

Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:08:48 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 12:04:44 AM
Quote from: PikaBelleChu on Yesterday at 11:56:37 PM
Quote from: Maanca on Yesterday at 11:32:22 PM
I'm confused now by the Kota Kinabalu sighting :P

Could they be pulling a "TAR Canada"? From Malaysia, to Cambodia, then back to Malaysia for another leg.

Must be after Penang?  :duno:

I dunno. The Live Sighting made it sound like they were there now. One thing we've learned with this version over the past 3 seasons is that nothing is outside the realm of possibility for them!

We believe it is indeed a live sighting  :tup: Really confused with what they're doing here.
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:22:59 AM »
We believe it is indeed a live sighting  :tup: Really confused with what they're doing here.

It's like from TARAUS 5 where there was our first Townsville leg visit and then visited again with another half dozen of the legs.
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:43:46 AM »
I went back to USA page just to see,because I knew I had seen Malaysia somewhere..And then i realised it was Australia..i am so confused right now. It's giving tarcanada 9
Re: TAR AUS 7 DISCUSSION of the LIVE SPOILERS
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:31:04 AM »
So it looks like this season will be Asia only?
