Author Topic: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*  (Read 5760 times)

Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
June 19, 2023, 05:18:45 PM
Task at Kimberley Street last Saturday. Photo courtesy of Ong Chin Seong on FB.

Very hard to make out, but considering the cameraman's location and a hint of red of someone behind the plant, this might be Jana & Cornelis considering he was in red during that initial sighting. Setup in front of the hotel also appears to be a task involving making shoes.

Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
June 19, 2023, 05:24:49 PM
Another sighting - Ben & Jackie (the yellow lines match her cast photo) doing a task involving playing mahjong at the Dutchie Penang.

Courtesy of Jared Koh.

Some secondhand reports also say they saw filming (no pics) at:
-St. Giles Wembley, Penang
-Sup Hameed

Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
June 19, 2023, 10:05:03 PM
Another sighting in Malaysia. Teams had one Detour involving drinking a soup. Alli & Angie, Bec & Kate, Jana & Cornelis, and Darren & Tristan seen doing it.

Courtesy of @cgodotv.

https://www.tiktok.com/@cgodotv/video/7245643562891709697







Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
June 21, 2023, 05:22:20 AM
tarflyonthewall:
But of a weird way to get info but I'm hearing from trusted friends that George was active on Grindr in Sydney a couple of days ago. We know he makes it to at least Langkawi - while he's seen in the photo for the flight to Penang he wasn't spoiled on the ground, and is noticeably not interacting with other teams so it could potentially be that they had to take the same flight to get out after being eliminated - but how quickly could one get back to Sydney after being on that flight/if they were eliminated in Penang on Saturday?
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
June 21, 2023, 07:15:43 AM
Brannockdevice:
Is George out of the closet? If not we should be careful about outing him!
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
June 21, 2023, 07:23:00 AM
Bookworm:
Quote from: Brannockdevice on June 21, 2023, 07:15:43 AM
Is George out of the closet? If not we should be careful about outing him!
He's openly mentioned it on podcasts and it was referenced in the first few episodes of HvV

Not a live sighting so, mods, feel free to move/delete this :)
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
June 21, 2023, 09:38:18 AM
georgiapeach:
Let's just move on and drop this discussion.. I don't really think anyone's sexual preference is a necessary TAR discussion.



Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
June 23, 2023, 06:54:30 PM
Xoruz:
Siem Reap, Cambodia

Credit to Libby Bromiley.

Quote
Day 2 was a morning visit to Tonle Sap.
We also saw one team and film crew for the next series of The Amazing Race. The producer was not happy that we were taking photos
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
June 23, 2023, 07:26:57 PM
gamerfan09:
Quote from: Xoruz on June 23, 2023, 06:54:30 PM
Siem Reap, Cambodia

Credit to Libby Bromiley.

Quote
Day 2 was a morning visit to Tonle Sap.
We also saw one team and film crew for the next series of The Amazing Race. The producer was not happy that we were taking photos

Based off her posts, filming for this leg would have been on June 21.
Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
June 25, 2023, 11:28:29 PM
gamerfan09:
Teams are in.... Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia:duno:

Emma & Hayley sighted doing a task involving fish at Pasar Besar.

Courtesy of Amah Romy.

Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
June 26, 2023, 11:54:30 PM
gamerfan09:
Posting on behalf of jjw26, teams seen departing Siem Reap, Cambodia last Sunday for the Kota Kinabalu leg.

Credit to: Julia Mitchell

Shoe comparison with the Penang sighting means this is Darren & Tristan.

Re: Amazing Race AUS 7 LIVE SIGHTINGS! Tweets GO HERE! *please read post 1*
Today at 04:20:57 AM
gamerfan09:
Not a live sighting, but thanks to an inadvertent early-published and partially cut off cast photo from Popsugar Australia, we have our International Starting Line!  :woohoo:



Teams started racing from the Lodhi Garden in Delhi.

