S44: Ep 12: "I'm the Bandit" (5/17/2023)

S44: Ep 12: "I'm the Bandit" (5/17/2023)
May 09, 2023, 10:47:55 AM
THE REMAINING SIX CASTAWAYS MUST GET THE BALL ROLLING TO WIN A RELAXING EVENING AT THE SANCTUARY, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, MAY 17



Im the Bandit  Castaways must get the ball rolling in the right direction at the reward challenge to win a relaxing evening at the sanctuary. Then, with only six castaways left, it is an emotional struggle to decide which castaway will be going home, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Re: S44: Ep 12: "I'm the Bandit" (5/17/2023)
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:54:39 PM
Survivor - Im the Bandit (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dwNpalXKRzk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dwNpalXKRzk</a>

Survivor - Im the Bandit (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fhdmvKzQJO0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fhdmvKzQJO0</a>
