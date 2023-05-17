THE REMAINING SIX CASTAWAYS MUST GET THE BALL ROLLING TO WIN A RELAXING EVENING AT THE SANCTUARY, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Im the Bandit  Castaways must get the ball rolling in the right direction at the reward challenge to win a relaxing evening at the sanctuary. Then, with only six castaways left, it is an emotional struggle to decide which castaway will be going home, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.