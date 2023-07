There's a Pass next week. With how well Gracie & Lily have been doing, I'm guessing they were a target.



Seems likely from the teams that are left.At this point, there seems to be at least an informal - ugh - alliance between the 3 EP holders.Drag Queens and First Nation haven't been a big threat.With the edit strongly pushing towards the rivalry talk between Social Media duo and the girls, I assume that Ty & Kat are probably ahead, and the youtubers use the pass on the girls.