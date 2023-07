https://www.pelhamtoday.ca/local-news/fonthill-native-competes-in-new-season-of-amazing-race-canada-7235010



This article says the NOTL leg is on Aug 15, so leg 7, if there are no skipped weeks.



Would they really know that in advance? It's just a local journal?If this is true, then we have 5 legs in BC, which is terrible....We know they went directly from Whistler to victoria because of the video from the pitstart, then we know Tofino is right after Victoria. So would the only place that make sense is that we have 2 legs in the mountains around Whistler?Leg 3: Unknown BCLeg 4: NEL finishing in WhistlerI hope this is wrong and we have double Quebec legs this time around