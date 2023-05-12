« previous next »
TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*

Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:31:13 AM
gamerfan09

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 10:47:38 AM
Late post from someone who saw them in Niagara-on-the-Lake, this is presumably during the rest period after the KOR leg.

Credit: Joanna Villanueva-Meyers on FB

gamerfan09

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 11:00:04 AM
Some delayed sightings of people seeing teams, I will just enclose the screenshots in an IMGUR post to avoid clogging up the thread.

https://imgur.com/a/flY2Qyo

Teams seen getting directions to GM Glendale last leg (St Catharines Engine Plant/St Kitts) (May 12, 2023) - theoretical sponsor task?
Chateau des Charmes - one of the locations on the NOTL leg
Greaves Jams & Marmalades - one of the locations on the NOTL leg
Adventure Bay Water Park - one of the locations on the Windsor leg (other Detour option maybe?)
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 12:38:18 PM
Looks like Kayleen performing some sort of dance task with a sword.

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/2rj5qv

From @alvona_ mukharova on Instagram
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 12:42:01 PM
The two Tyler teams doing some sort of puzzle on the Waterfront.

Tyler & Kat arrived first.

Sent to me from Rick Tordon on Facebook
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 12:53:46 PM
A bit more of a closer up photo from Kru The Barber Augustine on Facebook. Looks like some sort of crossword.
Max K

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 12:59:19 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on Yesterday at 12:53:46 PM
A bit more of a closer up photo from Kru The Barber Augustine on Facebook. Looks like some sort of crossword.

I thought maybe Scrabble?
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 01:00:33 PM
Tyler & Kat already done with the puzzle before the third team has even arrived.

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/mq25wc

From Rick Tordon
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 01:13:40 PM
Ben & Anwar just arrived. Kayleen & Tyler still there and are apparently struggling.

From Rick Tordon again
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 01:20:40 PM
Kayleen & Tyler just finished
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 01:52:20 PM
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 02:06:56 PM
When teams finished the puzzle task:

Tyler & Kat: 2:57 PM
Tyler & Kayleen: 3:19 PM
Ben & Anwar: 4:04 PM
Jjw26

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 05:46:12 PM
Looks like whatever was at the Halifax Beer Garden was a Roadblock and was right before the puzzle task (they're like a minute walk from each other).

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRKqv6mn/
gamerfan09

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 05:50:45 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on Yesterday at 12:38:18 PM
Looks like Kayleen performing some sort of dance task with a sword.

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/2rj5qv

From @alvona_ mukharova on Instagram

This appears to be Halifax City Hall.
gamerfan09

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Reply #139 on: Today at 12:30:39 AM
And just like that... filming has wrapped!  :conf:

All teams are now active once more on social media, including our Final 3.
