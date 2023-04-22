« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*  (Read 2487 times)

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #25 on: April 22, 2023, 12:27:46 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on April 22, 2023, 11:53:04 AM
Teams spotted this morning doing some sort of repel down a building task. I think I see the Wrestlers and the Blue team with red shorts (someone correct me if I'm wrong or if you see anyone else).

Video: https://streamable.com/iwdg29

From Kevin Andrews on Facebook

Asking Xoruz.
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #26 on: April 22, 2023, 12:30:14 PM »
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #27 on: April 22, 2023, 12:32:41 PM »
4 identical cars??
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #28 on: April 22, 2023, 01:34:34 PM »
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #29 on: April 22, 2023, 02:54:23 PM »
A comment under the first picture we got from Twitter: https://twitter.com/drewwpg/status/1649473650742165504

I saw two groups of these people on Thursday, and it totally shattered the illusion of a race. They were just standing around, waiting for the film crew to set things up, and then doing multiple takes.

Filming intro? Interview pre-race? Or actual racing on Thursday that we missed?
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #30 on: April 22, 2023, 04:03:05 PM »
Quote from: stunami on April 22, 2023, 02:54:23 PM
A comment under the first picture we got from Twitter: https://twitter.com/drewwpg/status/1649473650742165504

I saw two groups of these people on Thursday, and it totally shattered the illusion of a “race.” They were just standing around, waiting for the film crew to set things up, and then doing multiple takes.

Filming intro? Interview pre-race? Or actual racing on Thursday that we missed?

Team photos and intro's maybe??   :duno:  The US teams are always done a couple of days before. Usually in city of the start.
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #31 on: April 22, 2023, 07:23:36 PM »
Blue & Red team(first good look at one of their faces), Allison, Gail and Purple female doing the pancake task last night.

From tgallyyc on Instagram
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:06:37 AM »
Looks like teams are about to fly to their next destination

"Of course Im at the gate where theyre filming amazing race lol"

https://twitter.com/dvldani/status/1650486063830368256?s=46&t=nXXFJ2AUue_l759BOVwsHw
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:11:06 AM »
Looks like Eddie & Allison spotted at the airport

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/hc95ux

From Genny Guenther on Facebook
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:13:43 AM »
More teams at the Calgary airport

From iamsarahruiter on Instagram
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:41:53 AM »
Next location believed to be Smithers, BC.
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:45:28 AM »
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #37 on: Today at 03:29:27 PM »
Sausage making task in Smithers (can't tell who that is, one of the light blue beanies?). This is in Bovine Square.

From TheCup1Day on Twitter
« Last Edit: Today at 03:42:59 PM by Jjw26 »
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #38 on: Today at 03:32:36 PM »
Calgary Airport teams, I see

Allison, female from blue/pink/purple team, Shayla & Joel (red backpack), Eddie, neon boys Jes & Derek, Ben or Anwar (black shoes weith orange laces)and Tyler & Kayleen
« Last Edit: Today at 06:58:54 PM by jeanyesbc »
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #39 on: Today at 03:33:46 PM »
Ben and Anwar.

From Marvin Tom on Snapchat
« Last Edit: Today at 03:54:07 PM by Jjw26 »
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:14:17 PM »
Carters Jewellers is on Main Street, Bovill Square is on Main St & Broadway Ave (1/2 block from Carters) 
« Last Edit: Today at 06:04:18 PM by jeanyesbc »
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:30:27 PM »
Leg 1 was an elimination leg! 9 teams racing in Leg 2!

Credit to Floyd Krishan



https://imgur.com/a/iZhytcd
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:33:50 PM »
Pit stop on leg 1 confirmed to be Peace Bridge in Calgary (from Trevor Taylor on Facebook)
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #43 on: Today at 05:48:01 PM »
From Smithers Town Councilor Sam Raven.
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #44 on: Today at 05:51:46 PM »
Eddie & Allison at the sausage task

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/wdh630
VIDEO2: https://streamable.com/in1bst

From Saraphine Michell on Facebook
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #45 on: Today at 06:26:03 PM »
Jas & Derek running

VIDEO: https://streamable.com/9cq8o8

From Smitherlifermeme on Instagram
Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #46 on: Today at 06:29:06 PM »
