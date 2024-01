About the last week of the show:



After Tuesday elimination, the remaining eight couples will face each other in a Super Duel on Wednesday. The jury will save two couples, that will advance to the semifinals. Then the audience will decide which other two couples are going to join them, eliminating the other four.



Semifinals will happen on Thursday and Friday next week. Is intended that the couples dance four different rhythms on each semifinal. The mechanism to pass to the finals on Monday will be the same as in the previous season with only one slightly difference. If both couples are tied at the end of their perfomances (jury's votes + audience vote) there won't open the votation again to break that tie. What Marcelo announced is that basically they're going to "flip a coin" to know who's on the finals.