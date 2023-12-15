« previous next »
DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND

Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 7/HOT REGGAETON
December 15, 2023, 06:20:44 AM
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Lola Latorre & Rafael Muñiz
Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 7/HOT REGGAETON
December 15, 2023, 06:54:23 AM
Elimination scheduled to happen tonight.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 7/HOT REGGAETON
December 15, 2023, 07:29:41 PM
Thirty seventh 0 from the season, this time from Marcelo Polino. The victims, Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 7/HOT REGGAETON
December 15, 2023, 07:43:03 PM
Thirty eighth 0 from the season, this time from Marcelo Polino. The victims, Lola Latorre & Rafael Muñiz.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 7/HOT REGGAETON
December 15, 2023, 07:44:18 PM
Last gala:

Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 10

video

Lola Latorre & Rafael Muñiz - Score: 11

video

Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 7/HOT REGGAETON
December 15, 2023, 07:45:02 PM
Score by juror:

(Order of jury: A. De Brito, C. Ardohain, M. Casán & M. Polino)

Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz: 5 + ? + 5 + 0 = 10

Lola Latorre & Rafael Muñiz Score: 5 + ? + 6 + 0 = 11
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 7/HOT REGGAETON
December 15, 2023, 07:45:51 PM
Songs performed on this gala:

Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - La pared 720 (Lenny Tavarez, Justin Quiles & Randy ft. De La Ghetto & Brray)
Lola Latorre & Rafael Muñiz - Perra (J. Balvin & Tokischa) / Prrrum (Cosculluela)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 7/HOT REGGAETON
December 15, 2023, 07:46:45 PM
These are the scores of the different couples:

Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 30
Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales - Score: 23
Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 23
Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez - Score: 23
Constanza Romero & José Díaz - Score: 22
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Score: 21
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - Score: 21
Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 20
Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio - Score: 20
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Score: 17
Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona - Score: 17
Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre - Score: 17
Camila Homs & Nicolás Fleitas - Score: 17
Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera - Score: 17
Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López - Score: 16
Milett Figueroa & Gabriel Rentería - Score: 14
Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda - Score: 12
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Score: 12
Kennys Palacios & Morena Sánchez - Score: 12
Lola Latorre & Rafael Muñiz - Score: 11
Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 10

These scores don't include the secret vote from Carolina Ardohain, that will be revealed tonight on the elimination gala.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 7/HOT REGGAETON
December 15, 2023, 07:47:50 PM
Live update:

Teams are starting this round's nomination.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 7/HOT REGGAETON
December 15, 2023, 07:48:20 PM
Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte and Camila Homs & Nicolás Fleitas are not eligible for this round.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 7/HOT REGGAETON
December 15, 2023, 08:16:28 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on December 15, 2023, 07:48:20 PM
Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte and Camila Homs & Nicolás Fleitas are not eligible for this round.

However, Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte are allowed to vote on this round.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 7/HOT REGGAETON
December 15, 2023, 08:24:24 PM
Commercial break with only 3 couples left to vote.

Definitely the elimination will happen on Monday.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 7/HOT REGGAETON
December 15, 2023, 08:35:44 PM
No more time! This continues on Monday.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 7/HOT REGGAETON
December 18, 2023, 07:44:45 PM
NOMINATION:

Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López:  7 votes (Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez / Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio / Constanza Romero & José Díaz / Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz / Milett Figueroa & Gabriel Rentería / Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba / Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera)

Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba: 5 votes (Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone / Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales / Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte / Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez / Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz)

Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro: 2 votes (Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre / Lola Latorre & Rafael Muñiz)

Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz: 2 votes (Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda / Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona)

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone: 1 vote (Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López)

Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales: 1 vote (Kennys Palacios & Morena Sánchez)

Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz: 1 vote (Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña)

Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre: 1 vote (Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
December 18, 2023, 07:56:35 PM
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 7/HOT REGGAETON
December 18, 2023, 08:00:24 PM
The sentence round ended with these scores after Carolina Ardohain secret votes were revealed:

Florencia Vigna & Jonathan Lazarte - Score: 30 + 10 = 40
Stéfano De Gregorio & Martina Morales - Score: 23 + 9 = 32
Anita Martínez & Bicho Gómez - Score: 23 + 9 = 32
Constanza Romero & José Díaz - Score: 22 + 10 = 32
Lali González & Maximiliano Diorio - Score: 20 + 10 = 30
Lourdes Sánchez & Nicolás Villalba - Score: 23 + 6 = 29
Alexis Quiroga & Martina Peña - Score: 21 + 8 = 29
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - Score: 21 + 7 = 28
Camila Homs & Nicolás Fleitas - Score: 17 + 10 = 27
Romina Uhrig & Iñaki Iparraguirre - Score: 17 + 8 = 25
Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 20 + 4 = 24
Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López - Score: 16 + 7 = 23
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Score: 17 + 5 = 22
Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona - Score: 17 + 4 = 21
Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera - Score: 17 + 4 = 21
Milett Figueroa & Gabriel Rentería - Score: 14 + 5 = 19
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Score: 12 + 7 = 19
Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda - Score: 12 + 6 = 18
Kennys Palacios & Morena Sánchez - Score: 12 + 4 = 16
Lola Latorre & Rafael Muñiz - Score: 11 + 5 = 16
Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - Score: 10 + 6 = 16


To avoid a possible elimination was necessary to have at least 22 points.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
December 18, 2023, 09:11:52 PM
First gala:

Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez - Score: 18

video


This round the secret vote is held by Moria Casán.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
December 18, 2023, 09:12:32 PM
Score by juror:

(Order of jury: A. De Brito, C. Ardohain, M. Casán & M. Polino)

Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez: 3 + 5 + ? + 10 = 18
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
December 18, 2023, 09:13:15 PM
Songs performed on this gala:

Luciano "El Tirri" Giugno & Fiorella Giménez - La cumbia de los trapos (Yerba Brava)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 7/HOT REGGAETON
December 18, 2023, 09:16:14 PM
The jury decided to save six couples in the following order:

1. Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López (by Carolina Ardohain)
2. Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona (by Moria Casán)
3. Milett Figueroa & Gabriel Rentería (by Marcelo Polino)
4. Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera (by Angel De Brito)
5. Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda (by Carolina Ardohain)
6. Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro (by Moria Casán)

Due to not having more time, elimination will happen tomorrow.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
Yesterday at 06:38:25 PM
Scheduled to perform tonight:

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro
Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz

This list is subject to last minute changes.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
Yesterday at 08:29:39 PM
Second gala:

Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - Score: 22

video

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Score: 27

video

Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Score: 22

video
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
Yesterday at 08:30:08 PM
Score by juror:

(Order of jury: A. De Brito, C. Ardohain, M. Casán & M. Polino)

Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz: 8 + 7 + ? + 7 = 22

Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone: 10 + 10 + ? + 7 = 27

Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro: 7 + 8 + ? + 7 = 22
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 8/CUMBIA W/LIVE BAND
Yesterday at 08:30:41 PM
Songs performed on this gala:

Coki Ramírez & Gustavo Ortiz - Perra (Coki Ramírez) / El bombón asesino (Los Palmeras)
Fiorella Acosta & Sandro Leone - Si me tomo una cerveza (Migrantes)
Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro - Locuras contigo (Rombai)
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño) - ROUND 7/HOT REGGAETON
Yesterday at 09:49:38 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on December 18, 2023, 09:16:14 PM
The jury decided to save six couples in the following order:

1. Martín Salwe & Nerea "Nenu" López (by Carolina Ardohain)
2. Brian Sarmiento & Soledad Bayona (by Moria Casán)
3. Milett Figueroa & Gabriel Rentería (by Marcelo Polino)
4. Charlotte Caniggia & Jesus Vinent Herrera (by Angel De Brito)
5. Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda (by Carolina Ardohain)
6. Maximiliano De La Cruz & Camila Lonigro (by Moria Casán)


And this is the audience decision, made by phone, QR and thru the site https://bailando.enjuego.com :



Kennys Palacios & Morena Sánchez - 19,30 % (ELIMINATED)
Lola Latorre & Rafael Muñiz - 14,00 % (ELIMINATED)
Anabel Sánchez & Ernesto Díaz - 66,70 %
