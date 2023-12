Show content

) (By the way, I was one of the many students that compited on the show when I was in my last high school year

Also, this Monday's program will have a different format as it will pay homage to one of the most broadcasted shows in Argentina's television history: "Feliz domingo para la juventud" (an eight hours Sunday show that ran for almost thirty years and had students from different high schools competing in diferent challenges with the goal of getting a graduate's trip to San Carlos de Bariloche). Some of those tasks are going to be recreated in the show and will get some teams the chance to skip dancing on this round as a prize.