Current situation before airing tonight's episode: Couples moving to the Round 2: 21 Couples not reaching the minimum score: 2 Remaining couples: 7 And Julieta Castro & Rodrigo Avellaneda are at the moment scheduled to perform tonight starting the new round.

"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle



"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez