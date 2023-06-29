« previous next »
DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño)

Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño)
June 29, 2023, 08:21:46 AM
Sorry for the lack of updates. But the show is not going to start next Monday due to production issues. It's been told that the new starting date will be on the first week of August.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño)
July 02, 2023, 08:18:37 AM
Marcelo Tinelli has announced that the new date is August 22nd.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño)
July 26, 2023, 08:18:45 AM
News update:

Angel De Brito has announced yesterday on his daily show a major change on the show's rules: there won't be Duels this season.

The new system will have to the teams that didn't reached the score needed to move to the next round not dancing again. The jurors are going to decide who is saved and who's going to the elimination after the reveal of the secret votes.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño)
August 04, 2023, 07:02:38 PM
New date announced: Monday, August 28th.
Re: DANCING FOR A DREAM 2023 (Bailando por un sueño)
Today at 09:19:13 AM
Premiere date was postponed again. The season will start one week later, September 4th, due to some technical problems related to the studio where the show will be aired from.
