



Carmen Barbieri & Cristian Ponce



Second Season (2006)



Florencia de la V & Manuel Rodriguez



Third Season (2006)



Carla Conte & Guillermo Conforte



Fourth Season (2007)



Celina Rucci & Matías Sayago



Fifth season (2008)



Carolina Ardohain & Nicolás Armengol



In 2009 there was a variation on the structure of the contest, in which the teams consisted of a main figure and a dance troop.





Silvina Escudero

Sixth season (2010)



Fabio "La Mole" Moli & Mariana Conci



Seventh season (2011) & Eighth season (2012)



Hernan Piquín & Noelia Pompa



Ninth season (2014)



Marcos "Bicho" Gómez & Anita Martínez



Tenth season (2015)



Federico Bal & Laura Fernández



Eleventh season (2016)



Pedro Alfonso & Flor Vigna



Twelfth season (2017)



Flor Vigna & Gonzalo Gerber



Thirteenth season (2018)



Julián Serrano/Sofía Morandi



Fourteenth season (2019)



The new edition of the reality "Dancing for a dream" has a scheduled starting date on June 2023, as a main segment of the TV program "Showmatch" on AmericaTV. As in all the previous seasons, Marcelo Tinelli will host.The competence, that is an adaptation of the Mexican reality of the same name - and it's based on "Dancing with the stars" -, consists of a couple formed by a television or theatrical personality and a professional dancer who must demonstrate their dancing skills in different musical rhythms. Each couple receives the critics and score of a jury. Couples who do not reach the cutoff score should dance once more, after which the jury choose to "save" a certain number of pairs until only two remain. One of them is then eliminated by public vote through text messages or phone calls.When there are four couples remaining in the contest a draw is done for them to clash in duels. The two winning couples face each other in a final, in which only the public has the decision to proclaim a winner.Here the winners of the previous seasons: