CASTAWAYS MUST FIND THE KEY TO UNLOCK A NEW TWIST IN THE GAME, ON “SURVIVOR,” WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

“Let’s Not Be Cute About It” – Castaways must find the key to unlock a new twist in the game. Then, one castaway finds themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.