Weekly stats of Big Brother Canada 11



Week 1: Amal leaves BB, Santina, HOH, Anika, Dan & Renee nominated, Ty wins veto, used on Anika, John Michael up, John Michael evicted 11-0

Week 2: Dan, HOH, Hope & Renee nominated, Zach wins veto, used on Hope, Roberto up, Roberto evicted 7-4

Week 3: Kuzie, HOH, Santina & Vanessa nominated, Vanessa leaves BB, Hope up, Hope wins veto, used on self, Zach up, Zach leaves BB, no eviction

Week 4: Santina, HOH, Dan & Ty nominated, Daniel wins veto, used on Ty, Claudia up, Dan evicted 8-0

Week 5: Ty, HOH, Hope & Renee nominated, Shanaya wins veto, used on Renee, Jonathan up, Jonathan evicted 4-3

Week 6: Kuzie, HOH, Santina instantly evicted 6-0, Claudia, HOH, Hope & Ty nominated, Ty wins veto, used on self, Kuzie up, Hope evicted 4-1

Week 7: Renee, HOH, Anika & Ty nominated, Ty wins veto, used on self, Kuzie up, Kuzie evicted 3-1

Week 7: Claudia, HOH, Anika & Daniel nominated, Ty wins veto, used on Anika, Shanaya up, Shanaya evicted 2-1

Week 8: Anika, HOH, Claudia & Renee nominated, Ty wins veto, used on Claudia, Daniel up, Renee evicted 2-1

Week 9: Ty, HOH, Claudia & Daniel nominated, Claudia wins veto, used on self, Anika up, to be continued