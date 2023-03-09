« previous next »
BBCAN11 Weekly Stats by Will (contain spoilers)

BBCAN11 Weekly Stats by Will (contain spoilers)
March 09, 2023, 07:05:21 PM
Weekly stats of Big Brother Canada 11

Week 1: Amal leaves BB, Santina, HOH, to be continued
Re: BBCAN11 Weekly Stats by Will (contain spoilers)
March 11, 2023, 07:24:19 AM
Weekly stats of Big Brother Canada 11

Week 1: Amal leaves BB, Santina, HOH, Anika, Dan & Renee nominated, to be continued
Re: BBCAN11 Weekly Stats by Will (contain spoilers)
March 13, 2023, 04:46:03 PM
Weekly stats of Big Brother Canada 11

Week 1: Amal leaves BB, Santina, HOH, Anika, Dan & Renee nominated, Ty wins veto, used on Anika, John Michael up, to be continued
Re: BBCAN11 Weekly Stats by Will (contain spoilers)
March 16, 2023, 07:01:29 PM
Weekly stats of Big Brother Canada 11

Week 1: Amal leaves BB, Santina, HOH, Anika, Dan & Renee nominated, Ty wins veto, used on Anika, John Michael up, John Michael evicted 11-0
Week 2: Dan, HOH, to be continued
Re: BBCAN11 Weekly Stats by Will (contain spoilers)
March 20, 2023, 04:35:06 PM
Weekly stats of Big Brother Canada 11

Week 1: Amal leaves BB, Santina, HOH, Anika, Dan & Renee nominated, Ty wins veto, used on Anika, John Michael up, John Michael evicted 11-0
Week 2: Dan, HOH, Hope & Renee nominated, Zach wins veto, used on Hope, Roberto up, to be continued
Re: BBCAN11 Weekly Stats by Will (contain spoilers)
March 23, 2023, 07:11:19 PM
Weekly stats of Big Brother Canada 11

Week 1: Amal leaves BB, Santina, HOH, Anika, Dan & Renee nominated, Ty wins veto, used on Anika, John Michael up, John Michael evicted 11-0
Week 2: Dan, HOH, Hope & Renee nominated, Zach wins veto, used on Hope, Roberto up, Roberto evicted 7-4
Week 3: Kuzie, HOH, to be continued
Re: BBCAN11 Weekly Stats by Will (contain spoilers)
March 27, 2023, 12:18:17 PM
Weekly stats of Big Brother Canada 11

Week 1: Amal leaves BB, Santina, HOH, Anika, Dan & Renee nominated, Ty wins veto, used on Anika, John Michael up, John Michael evicted 11-0
Week 2: Dan, HOH, Hope & Renee nominated, Zach wins veto, used on Hope, Roberto up, Roberto evicted 7-4
Week 3: Kuzie, HOH, Santina & Vanessa nominated, Vanessa leaves BB, Hope up, Hope wins veto, used on self, Zach up, to be continued
Re: BBCAN11 Weekly Stats by Will (contain spoilers)
March 30, 2023, 07:29:23 PM
Weekly stats of Big Brother Canada 11

Week 1: Amal leaves BB, Santina, HOH, Anika, Dan & Renee nominated, Ty wins veto, used on Anika, John Michael up, John Michael evicted 11-0
Week 2: Dan, HOH, Hope & Renee nominated, Zach wins veto, used on Hope, Roberto up, Roberto evicted 7-4
Week 3: Kuzie, HOH, Santina & Vanessa nominated, Vanessa leaves BB, Hope up, Hope wins veto, used on self, Zach up, Zach leaves BB, no eviction
Week 4: HOH TBD
Re: BBCAN11 Weekly Stats by Will (contain spoilers)
March 30, 2023, 07:43:19 PM
Leafsfan
Got to say the Week 3 line has to be one of the weirdest ones ever!
Re: BBCAN11 Weekly Stats by Will (contain spoilers)
Yesterday at 10:07:44 AM
Weekly stats of Big Brother Canada 11

Week 1: Amal leaves BB, Santina, HOH, Anika, Dan & Renee nominated, Ty wins veto, used on Anika, John Michael up, John Michael evicted 11-0
Week 2: Dan, HOH, Hope & Renee nominated, Zach wins veto, used on Hope, Roberto up, Roberto evicted 7-4
Week 3: Kuzie, HOH, Santina & Vanessa nominated, Vanessa leaves BB, Hope up, Hope wins veto, used on self, Zach up, Zach leaves BB, no eviction
Week 4: Santina, HOH, Dan & Ty nominated, Daniel wins veto, to be continued
Re: BBCAN11 Weekly Stats by Will (contain spoilers)
Today at 09:18:00 AM
Weekly stats of Big Brother Canada 11

Week 1: Amal leaves BB, Santina, HOH, Anika, Dan & Renee nominated, Ty wins veto, used on Anika, John Michael up, John Michael evicted 11-0
Week 2: Dan, HOH, Hope & Renee nominated, Zach wins veto, used on Hope, Roberto up, Roberto evicted 7-4
Week 3: Kuzie, HOH, Santina & Vanessa nominated, Vanessa leaves BB, Hope up, Hope wins veto, used on self, Zach up, Zach leaves BB, no eviction
Week 4: Santina, HOH, Dan & Ty nominated, Daniel wins veto, used on Ty, Claudia up, to be continued
