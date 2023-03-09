Weekly stats of Big Brother Canada 11



Week 1: Amal leaves BB, Santina, HOH, Anika, Dan & Renee nominated, Ty wins veto, used on Anika, John Michael up, John Michael evicted 11-0

Week 2: Dan, HOH, Hope & Renee nominated, Zach wins veto, used on Hope, Roberto up, Roberto evicted 7-4

Week 3: Kuzie, HOH, Santina & Vanessa nominated, Vanessa leaves BB, Hope up, Hope wins veto, used on self, Zach up, to be continued